Manchester United news: 'The feeling in the dressing room was almost like a funeral', said Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Uday Jaria
ANALYST
News
458   //    01 Apr 2019, 06:32 IST

Manchester United appointed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as their permanent manager last week
Manchester United appointed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as their permanent manager last week

What's the story?

Manchester United manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjar revealed that there was complete silence in the dressing room after a 2-1 victory over Watford on Saturday.

In case you didn't know...

Manchester United registered a win in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's first game in charge as a permanent manager of the club by beating Watford 2-1 at the Old Trafford on Saturday.

Marcus Rashford gave the Red Devils lead in the 28th minute of the game, which was doubled by Anthony Martial during the second half. Abdoulaye Doucoure scored for the Hornets in the 90th minute of the game but his goal was not enough to stop the Manchester-based club from securing all three points from the game.

The Red Devils move above Arsenal in the league table with this victory and are now in a good position to qualify for the Champions League next season.

The heart of the matter

Speaking to Sky Sports, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said that our dressing room felt like a funeral after a 2-1 victory against Watford on Saturday.

He said:

"The feeling in the dressing room after was almost like a funeral" . "They [the players] were all sat there, it was very quiet, they were all disappointed in their performance at full-time."

He further elaborated:

"It's not like jubilation because we won and we got the three points. They all know that this was a below-par performance, which is great because you want players to be honest with themselves. We know we can play so much better and they can do better."

What's next?

Manchester United will play Wolves next in the league before hosting Barcelona at the Old Trafford for the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals on April 11.

Uday Jaria
ANALYST
