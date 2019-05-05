×
Manchester United News: "There is nothing left in Alexis Sanchez at all," Gary Neville slams the United star

Jong Ching Yee
ANALYST
News
648   //    05 May 2019, 21:00 IST

Huddersfield Town v Manchester United - Premier League
Huddersfield Town v Manchester United - Premier League

What's the story?

Alexis Sanchez started in Manchester United's draw with Huddersfield Town and his day summed up his career at United so far. Gary Neville has not held back his criticism for the player prior to the start of the match.

In case you didn't know...

Sanchez joined the Red Devils in a swap deal back in January 2018 which saw Henrikh Mkhitaryan sign for Arsenal. Given his brilliance with the Gunners, fans thought he would be a success for the Red Devils. However, up till today, the Chilean international has not reached expectations.

The forward was named in the starting eleven this afternoon but left the pitch early after he picked up an injury. Nothing has gone right for the 30-year-old since his move to Manchester.

Before he even signed for his current club, the former Barcelona man was tipped to join Manchester City. Pep Guardiola was once keen to sign Sanchez who was a former player under his charge during the former's time at Barcelona. However, the deal fell through when City withdrew their interest.

The heart of the matter

Former United player, Neville, was extremely critical of Sanchez. He claimed,

'I think the depths of despair for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Manchester United is how he [Sanchez] has performed since he came to the club. It’s an absolute mystery. 
'I don’t know if anyone can put any science or sense behind what has happened to him. 
'It’s as if one the most tenacious football player you will ever see with and without the ball has lost absolutely everything. 
'That’s from confidence, to his energy, to his legs, to his dribbling abilities, to his goals.
'There is nothing left in Alexis Sanchez at all. And we are still waiting for him to turn up. 

With his disappointing career at United, Sanchez could leave the club this summer.

What's next?

Because of the draw with Huddersfield, Manchester United will not finish in the top-four this season. Instead, the Red Devils will play in the Europa League next season.

