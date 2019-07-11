Manchester United news: These players will get Solskjaer sacked just like Mourinho, claims former Liverpool striker

What's the story?

Former Liverpool striker Dean Saunders believes Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be sacked from his managerial position at Manchester United before the end of the season, adding that the club's current players will play a key role in the decision.

In case you didn't know...

The Red Devils endured a disastrous campaign last term, as they finished a staggering 32 points away from Premier League champions and city rivals Manchester City.

Following a series of embarrassing results, Jose Mourinho was sacked from his role as United manager back in December. The controversial Portuguese was also involved in feuds with his own players, including Paul Pogba and Alexis Sanchez, prior to his exit.

The former Chelsea boss was replaced by club icon Solskjaer, who initially appeared to have made a difference by maintaining an unprecedented winning streak in the English top flight. However, reality soon came crashing down on the Norwegian, who simply struggled to bring the best out of his squad.

United finished at sixth place in the Premier League table and were considered lucky to have even reached the Champions League quarter-finals before being kicked out after a loss to Barcelona.

The heart of the matter

Saunders has expressed his doubts over the duration of Solskjaer's tenure at Old Trafford, adding that he could be sacked by the end of the season if troublesome players are not replaced.

When asked if the Norwegian will see out the season, Saunders told talkSPORT's Sports Breakfast, "I don’t think he will, Al. I just think he’s walked into a mess and he’s got such a difficult job. These players, with one or two exceptions, have got three managers the sack."

"These players have just got Mourinho the sack and if Solskjaer doesn’t get his own players on the pitch they’ll get him the sack, and he knows that. He knows if he keeps on with these players and doesn’t change the personnel, he’ll get sacked."

He added, "I think he needs some help, you’ve got to write some cheques and get the job done, get the people you want out the building out as quick as possible."

What's next?

The Red Devils are scheduled to face Perth Glory in a club friendly on July 13.