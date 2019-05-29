Manchester United News: Top target Harry Maguire responds to transfer links

Manchester United v Everton FC - Premier League

What’s the story?

Harry Maguire has responded to the transfer speculations linking him to Manchester United this summer, insisting that he is solely focused on international duty at the moment. The Leicester City defender believes national duty comes before everything.

In case you didn’t know...

Maguire has been linked to the Red Devils for consecutive seasons now. Last summer, it looked like the defender could make a switch to the Old Trafford after his impressive performances for the England international team in the World Cup. Eventually, he ended up staying at the King Power Stadium.

The heart of the matter

The centre-back is on Manchester United's watch for a second season now as they look to strengthen their defense before the start of the next season. The Leicester City defender when asked to comment on rumors surrounding his summer switch, he said:

"When I'm away with England I don't think about anything to do with club football."

"As soon as I wear this badge it's really important for myself to focus on England and nothing else.

"At the moment, nothing's going through my head in terms of club football. I'm fully focused on the games coming up."

Harry Maguire has responded to the Man United and Man City rumours... 👇https://t.co/4DRw9mPvfG — Goal News (@GoalNews) May 29, 2019

He implied that rumors right now are just rumors. With his focus on helping England win the UEFA Nations League, there is no room for distraction.

The defender also suggested that England needed a trophy and there are many players who have the desire to win. These players could be crucial in the national side's chances and success.

"It's been a long time since we've had a trophy. You want to be winners" .

"We've got a lot of winners in our team. You've seen with the Man City boys who've just turned up and won three trophies this year.

"We've got a lot of winning mentality in our team and hopefully we can transfer it to international football now."

The 26 year old is attracting interest from Manchester City too as Pep Guardiola would like to welcome more defensive reinforcements.

What's next?

Gareth Southgate's side take on the Netherlands in the semi-final of the UEFA Nations League.