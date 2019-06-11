Manchester United news: 'United after Sir Alex was like trying to charge an iPhone with a Nokia charger', says former goalkeeper

Former Manchester United goalkeeper Anders Lindegaard has likened the Red Devils' situation after Sir Alex Ferguson's departure to 'charging an iPhone with a Nokia charger'.

Manchester United's glory days were over the moment Ferguson turned his back on the club as the Red Devils have failed to win the Premier League in six years after the Scot's exit.

The Premier League giants have only secured a top-four finish twice since 2013 and recently missed out on Champions League football after a torrid season under Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Mourinho helped the side to the EFL Cup and the Europa League before enduring one of his worst seasons which was marred by feuds and torrid performances. Solskjaer made his way to Old Trafford after the Portuguese was sacked in December last year and a winning streak helped convince the board to appoint him on a permanent basis.

However, the Norwegian soon bore the effects of having a disillusioned team as the club finished in sixth place at the end of the season.

Lindegaard, who had a five-year stint at Old Trafford, gave his thoughts on the club's current situation in an interview with The Evening Standard's James Robson saying, "I didn’t feel it ageing. It felt more like we just couldn’t adjust to a new way of life."

"It seemed like trying to charge an iPhone with a Nokia charger. It just slowly went flat. Who was ever going to lift the club after the boss? I think everyone is still to this day realising what Sir Alex was and did."

"I don’t think anyone could have taken over and carried the club on with the same success. It seems to me like the club needed change and modernisation. And I can imagine it’s been hard for the club to realise that.

"United is tradition and history. Tradition and history are hard to change. Especially when it’s as long and successful as United."

Manchester United will return to action on July 13 when they will face Perth Glory in a club friendly.