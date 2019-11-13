Manchester United News: Victor Lindelof admits to missing Jose Mourinho

Varun Nair

Victor Lindelof joined Manchester United in 2017

What's the story?

Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof has admitted to missing former Red Devils manager Jose Mourinho. The Portuguese tactician was given the sack by the Premier League giants in December last year after a run of poor results.

In case you didn't know...

Lindelof arrived at Old Trafford during Mourinho's second season at Manchester United. The Swedish defender came under heavy criticism initially, following his lacklustre displays. The 25-year-old, who drastically improved his performances after his early struggles in England, made 45 appearances under the Portuguese manager.

The heart of the matter

Lindelof opened up about former Manchester United boss Mourinho during an interview with Swedish daily Aftonbladet via Daily Mail after winning his second Swedish Golden Ball award.

Manchester United v Brighton & Hove Albion - Premier League

"He is, after all, one of the world's best coaches and he is supposed to have a job at one of the biggest clubs. I miss him in football.

"He's a great coach and a great person, whom I owe a great deal. It was he who gave me the chance here, who brought me into everything.

"I have all the respect in the world for him and appreciate everything he has said and done for me, from scolding to a hug.

"Even if I did not agree, at the time…he has very great charisma, you had great respect for him. He's won everything. When he says something, you listen."

What's next?

Mourinho, who is currently working as a pundit for Sky Sports, has been recently linked with the vacant managerial position at Bayern Munich. It remains to be seen if he takes charge of the Bundesliga champions.