Manchester United News: Victor Lindelof signs new five-year contract with the Red Devils

What's the story?

Victor Lindelof has committed his future with Manchester United by signing a new five-year contract with the club, the Premier League giants have confirmed.

In case you didn't know...

Lindelof, who joined Manchester United from Benfica for £31 million in 2017, has emerged as a regular at the heart of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's defensive line after a rough start with the club.

The 25-year-old centre-back has made 74 appearances for the Red Devils so far and has been tipped to form a long-term central defensive partnership with the club's £80 million summer signing Harry Maguire.

The Sweden international, who was believed to have attracted the interest of La Liga champions Barcelona, has now committed his future with Manchester United.

The heart of the matter

Lindelof has signed a new contract with the Red Devils that will tie him to the club till June 2024, it was announced earlier today. The deal also includes the option to extend for a further year.

Speaking to Manchester United's official website, the defender said,

"Since the day I arrived at United it has felt like home. I have grown significantly both as a player and as a person in the last two years and for that I am grateful to everyone at the club for their help and support. I love playing football and my aim now is to help the team to win trophies and repay the fans for their unrivalled support.

"I know that everyone at the club shares this vision and will give everything to get Manchester United back to where it belongs.

"I’m still young and know I can improve further but with the help of the boss and his coaching staff, I believe that only good things are ahead for this great club."

What's next?

The announcement comes days after Manchester United announced that David de Gea had signed a contract extension that will keep him at the club until June 2023.

The Red Devils will return to action on Thursday night when they face Astana in the Europa League.