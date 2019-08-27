Manchester United News: Wan-Bissaka reveals what Paul Pogba said to him before his debut

Aaron Wan-Bissaka has been in top form for United since joining from Crystal Palace this summer.

What's the story?

Manchester United's new signing Aaron Wan-Bissaka has opened up about his first few weeks at Old Trafford. He has also revealed how the senior squad, especially Paul Pogba, have been helping him settle down quickly.

In case you didn't know..

The England Under-21 international joined Manchester United in a £45 million deal from Crystal Palace this summer. He was part of the defensive overhaul plans of United, which also included bringing in Leicester center-back, Harry Maguire to bolster the squad.

Wan-Bissaka traveled with the United squad on their pre-season tour to Australia, Singapore, and China - and made his debut against Perth Glory.

His Premier League debut came in the opening game of the season where the Red Devils thrashed Chelsea 4-0 at old Trafford. Wan-Bissaka was lauded as one of the highly-rated players that evening.

He was even quoted saying,

"I've made sure I kept my shirt from the Chelsea game, so that'll be getting framed and going up on the wall at home."

The heart of the matter

According to Manchester Evening News, the 21-year-old full-back has revealed that the senior members of the squad have been helping him settle down quickly since his first day at the club.

Wan-Bissaka revealed,

"Coming into this team as a new signing, you're not nervous but you think: 'Am I going to settle in quick?' But they were all good to me from the start, which made it so much easier."

Paul Pogba, who is one of the most influential players at United, also said some reassuring words to the youngster before his debut.

“The older players help me a lot. Paul Pogba has advised me a lot. That first game in Perth, he was telling me the same thing everyone has: you're here for a reason, play your game, play without fear, get up and down - that's what I put into my head.”

What's next?

Manchester United travel to the St.Mary's on Saturday to face Southampton, who find themselves in the relegation zone after the first three game-weeks of this season. United will be looking to put last weeks' defeat against Crystal Palace behind and get back to winning ways.