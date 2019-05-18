Manchester United News: Wayne Rooney slams United players for 'hiding' after disappointing results

Manchester United v Crystal Palace - Premier League

What's the story?

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney hits out at United squad, stating that the players always like to hide on and off the pitch after poor performances. Instead, they need to start fearing someone too.

In case you didn't know...

It goes without saying the Red Devils endured a poor campaign by their standards. They finished sixth in the Premier League with 66 points, due to inconsistency and poor performances of key players throughout the season.

After finishing second in the league in 2017/18 season, United failed to start the current season well under former Jose Mourinho. Mourinho was sacked in December and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was appointed as the interim manager.

Although Solskjaer managed to bring positive results and vibes in the initial months, the Red Devils failed to keep up their good work till the end of the season. As a result, United will not feature in the Champions League next season. Moreover, they also failed in the other competitions such as the FA Cup and Champions League which added to their misery.

The heart of the matter

Rooney believes that the current set of players need to fear and respect the manager and has claimed that they always hide behind social media among other things after losing.

Wayne Rooney pulling no punches on Man Utd's season...or their players https://t.co/mAB2xPHCb5 — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) May 18, 2019

Speaking in his podcast, Rooney said:

"I think the players need to fear someone. They need to fear Ole Gunnar. They need to fear Michael Carrick. They need to respect them but fear them also."

"The way the game has gone has changed, society has changed. You have got social media. They work for you. Those marketing people work for you. I have people who do similar stuff for me and they never do anything without my instructions."

"If that is what you're doing, you're sitting at the top of that business. You have to take responsibility for them.

"These players almost always like to find someone to hide behind, whether that is on their social media or on the football pitch and that's what they are doing."

What's next?

After enduring an abysmal season, Manchester United are expected to bring reinforcements in the summer transfer window.

Surely, the Red Devils will be hoping for a better campaign in their next season.