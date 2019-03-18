Manchester United news: We had a helicopter ready for Gareth Bale, says David Moyes

Gareth Bale has been linked with a move back to the Premier League in the recent months

What's the story?

Former Manchester United manager, David Moyes has revealed that the Red Devils were extremely close to signing Gareth Bale in 2013. According to the former Everton boss, it was 'half done.'

In case you didn't know...

Gareth Bale joined Real Madrid from Tottenham Hotspur for a then-world record fee of £85 million in the summer transfer window of 2013. However, he failed to make a sort of impact he would have liked at the club and has struggled with injuries and bad form at the Bernabeu.

He started just 17 LaLiga games thus far this season, scoring eight goals. A lot of people expected him to take the Los Blancos forward in the post-Ronaldo era but he failed to live up to the expectations.

The Welshman has been linked with a return to the Premier League in the recent months, with Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur the front runners for his signature.

The heart of the matter

Speaking to beIN Sports (via Sky Sports), David Moyes revealed that the Red Devils had a helicopter ready to bring Gareth Bale to Old Trafford as they attempted to sign him from Spurs in 2013.

He said:

"By the time we got to the end of the transfer window, we always thought we had a chance of getting Gareth Bale.

We hoped we could talk him out of going to Real Madrid because it was already half done."

He further elaborated

"We had offered more money, we tried to entice him. We did have a helicopter ready and we tried."

What's next?

Gareth Bale guided Real Madrid to victory against Celta Vigo in Zinedine Zidane’s first game back in charge of the club, and he will be looking forward to build on that goal when the Los Blancos face Huesca at home on April 1.

