Manchester United News: 'You need to feel the love when you play somewhere'- Former United star gives his views regarding Paul Pogba's future

Sayan Chatterjee
ANALYST
News
34   //    14 May 2019, 16:34 IST
Manchester United v Cardiff City - Premier League
Manchester United v Cardiff City - Premier League

What's the story?

Former Manchester United star Patrice Evra believes Red Devils' star Paul Pogba will leave the club in the summer, claiming that he needs to play somewhere where he is loved.

In case you didn't know...

Paul Pogba endured a tough 2018/19 campaign with the Red Devils. After suffering under the chaotic tenure of former boss Jose Mourinho, Pogba looked back to his best initially. But the French midfielder suffered another loss of form which saw him receiving heavy criticisms from pundits and critics alike.

Manchester United won only two out of their last 12 matches in all competitions, with their latest defeat coming against Cardiff City. Due to poor performances, Pogba was involved in a verbal argument with few United fans after the match. Despite the criticism, Pogba has netted 13 goals and provided 9 nine assists in the Premier League, which won him a place in the PFA Team of the year.

Patrice Evra remains one of the decorated left backs to have played for Manchester United. The left-back has won five Premier League titles, three League Cups, one Champions League title and one Club World Cup during nine seasons at Old Trafford. 

The heart of the matter

The former United defender backed Pogba but has claimed that the French midfielder will leave the club in the summer transfer window.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Evra said:

"It's not like I am protecting Paul but when there are incidents like yesterday with the fan, they are killing Paul." 
"He has the most goals, most assists. I know you can question his leadership and in the last few games you want more, so that's why you can criticise him right now, but overall he has been the best player this season."
"Just because it's Paul Pogba, he has haircuts, he dances, his Instagram and everything, people will criticise him while forgetting the player that he is. Only him and De Gea can play in a big team in Europe." 
"I think he will leave because you need to feel the love when you play somewhere, you need to be committed."

What's next?

Paul Pogba has been linked with a move away but it will take a massive bid to take him away from Manchester United.

