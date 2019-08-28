Manchester United News: Zlatan Ibrahimovic jokingly says he will return to Premier League if Red Devils 'need' him back

Manchester United v Newcastle United - Premier League

What's the story?

LA Galaxy star Zlatan Ibrahimovic believes he is still good enough to play in the Premier League and has joked that he will return to his former club Manchester United if they want to re-sign him.

In case you didn't know...

Ibrahimovic, who began his career at hometown club Malmo, has played for the likes of Ajax, Juventus, Inter, Barcelona, AC Milan, and Paris Saint-Germain before joining Manchester United in 2016.

The 37-year-old made 53 appearances for the Red Devils, during which he scored 29 goals, including his Wembley brace against Southampton that won the Red Devils the League Cup.

The controversial Swede, however, suffered a serious knee ligament damage during his time at Old Trafford, limiting his appearances in his second season to only seven. He then moved to the United States to continue his career with LA Galaxy.

Ibrahimovic has scored 22 goals in 22 games for the MLS outfit this season, with the latest being his brace in the El Trafico derby as his side were held to a 3-3 draw against rivals Los Angeles FC.

The heart of the matter

After a torrid 2018-19 season, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's United have been looking to turn their fortunes around this term, but were met with a wake-up call as they fell to a 2-1 defeat to Crystal Palace at home last weekend.

Ibrahimovic, who has been keeping an eye on his former club, jokingly told reporters that he is ready to move back to England if the Red Devils need him. He said via Sky Sports,

"I could play easy in the Premier League, so if United need me, I'm here. But Galaxy has me, so I'm sorry.

"Nah, I did my job in Europe. I enjoyed it, I have 33 trophies that I brought with me here and hopefully, I can get something here. And then we will see where that adventure finishes.

"I look, I look, I look. I saw the last game and I think they were unlucky. If they score the penalty, it's a different game but a game in England is not finished until its finished.

"Anything can happen, especially in the last minutes where everything is in the heat of the moment."

What's next?

LA Galaxy are next scheduled to face Seattle Sounders on Sunday. Meanwhile, Manchester United will take on Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday.