Manchester United on the move: Are the Red Devils heading back to glory days?

For the last few seasons, Manchester United have been the sleeping giants of English football, but there are signs that the most successful team in Premier League history may be slowly waking up from its slumber and getting back on its feet.

United have not won the league since Sir Alex Ferguson's final season in 2013, and have finished outside the top four in four of the last six years, but the evidence from the last few weeks suggests that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men are on the highway to recovery.

The Red Devils have been on fire since the restart. They are not only winning matches, but they are winning in style, playing entertaining football and scoring lots of goals. Here in India, United have become the new darlings of football betting fans!

Manchester United's revival can be attributed to many factors, but the most glaring has been the form of Bruno Fernandes. Since his arrival in January, the Portuguese genius has transformed United's midfield, adding several layers of creativity to the side.

Fernandes does not only create goals — he scores plenty as well. In ten Premier League matches, he has scored seven goals and had six assists. He has also claimed one Player of the Month award in his short stay at the club. These are still early days in Fernandes' United career, but he could well be the club's answer to Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne.

4 - Manchester United are the first side in @premierleague history to win four consecutive games by a margin of 3+ goals, with the last team to do so in the English top-flight being Liverpool in October 1987. Powerhouse. pic.twitter.com/5B2wmxEngS — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 9, 2020

While Fernandes gets most of the accolades, Paul Pogba has quietly stamped his authority on the team, controlling matches from a deeper role. It has been a difficult season for the Frenchman, with all the injuries, negative press about his attitude and uncertainty about his future, but he has blossomed since the restart, and shown the undoubted class and quality he possesses.

Pogba's future remains up in the air. Speculations about a potential departure are not exactly going away. If Manchester United are to continue their ascendancy and get closer to Liverpool and Manchester City, it is imperative that they keep the French World Cup winner.

United have also benefited from the return to form of Nemanja Matic, whose ability to link up play from a deep-lying midfield role is vital to Solskjaer’s fluid system.

Another major contributor to Manchester United's excellent goal-scoring form has been the emergence of Mason Greenwood. The 18-year-old has taken the Premier League by storm, scoring nine goals in his breakthrough season. Greenwood has scored four goals since the restart, forcing his way into Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's starting line-up.

He is a special talent; a natural goal scorer who can strike the ball with either foot. With Greenwood, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial, Manchester United have youth, pace, skill and goals in abundance. If they continue to develop together, they have the potential to become the best forward line in the league.

While Manchester United have been awesome going forward, they have also been pretty solid defensively. The key to that stability is a steady back line. Previous managers had chopped and changed their defensive combinations, but Solskjaer has settled on a first choice back four, and has allowed them to forge partnerships.

Next targets for Manchester United

1994-95 - Harry Maguire is the first Manchester United outfielder to start all of their games in a Premier League campaign since Gary Pallister in 1994-95. Captain. pic.twitter.com/tn8O6pp6E1 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 26, 2020

When everyone is fit, Aaron Wan Bissaka and Luke Shaw are the full backs, with Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof holding down the centre back roles. The jury is still out on big-money signing Maguire, but there is no doubt that he has added some stability to a defence that had been all over the place prior to his arrival.

Manchester United's immediate ambition is to finish in the top four and qualify for the UEFA Champions League. Given the way they have been playing, they should be able to secure a place amongst Europe's elite next season.

Their next target will be to regain the Premier League title. Can they do it with this squad? It is possible, but unlikely. The club still needs to do some more business in the transfer market.

17 - No teenager has ever scored more goals in a single season in all competitions for @ManUtd than Mason Greenwood (17 - level with George Best in 1965-66, Brian Kidd in 1967-68 and Wayne Rooney in 2004-05). Esteem. pic.twitter.com/GiXnZsnZ5W — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 22, 2020

Manchester United can do with more options in attack; a problem that can be solved by Jadon Sancho, while another quality central defender will be a welcome addition. If they can add more depth to their midfield (Jack Grealish, anyone?), that would be great for them.

Manchester United fans have been starved of success in the last few years, but there are enough reasons to be optimistic about the future. A return to the glory days may not be too far away.

