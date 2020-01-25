Manchester United only £10 million away from matching Bruno Fernandes' asking price and more: EPL transfer news roundup January 25, 2020

Manchester United have been heavily linked with Bruno Fernandes

Hello and welcome to the EPL transfer news roundup for the day! Here are the top stories of the day surrounding the Premier League!

Lukaku reveals why he left United

Lukaku has revealed the reason for him to leave Manchester United for Inter. The former United star left the Red Devils in the Summer transfer window to join Antonio Conte at Inter.

Following his move, the Belgian revealed that he wanted to rediscover himself after losing his place in the side and thought that the best course of action for him was a change in scenario.

"Manchester United has made space for the younger players to come through so I think it was a win-win situation for both of us,” he said.

"I think I had to rediscover myself. Last year was difficult for me on the professional side, because stuff was not going how I wanted and I was not performing as well.

"So I had to find it within myself what was lacking and came to the conclusion that it was time for me to change environment."

Eriksen close to joining Inter

According to the reliable Fabrizio Romano, Christian Eriksen will join Inter in the coming few days as the deal is close to reaching a conclusion. Even though the Nerazzurri are yet to reach an agreement with the Lilywhites regarding a final fee, the deal is expected to be completed soon as personal terms between the player and the club have already been agreed.

United £10 million away

Manchester United are just £10 million away from reaching Sporting’s asking price for Bruno Fernandes, according to Sky Sports. United had reportedly agreed a £55 million deal in principle but lowered their price to £42 million after coming to know of Sporting’s need for money.

The negotiations are currently on hold, the report further added.