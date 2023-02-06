Manchester United open to selling 27-year-old attacker in the summer: Reports

Manchester United are reportedly aiming to sell Anthony Martial in the summer amid his injury woes. The French striker has endured a difficult campaign due to fitness problems.

Martial has featured just 14 times across competitions, scoring four goals and contributing two assists. This season, he has suffered three fitness issues: Achilles irritation, back problems, and an undisclosed injury. Red Devils fans have started to grow impatient with the Frenchman. According to the Manchester Evening News, the club appears to as well.

Manchester United are reportedly aiming to sell Martial as they plan to sign a new long-term striker. Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane, Napoli's Victor Osimhen, and Benfica's Goncalo Ramos have been touted as targets for Erik ten Hag's side heading into the summer. Martial joins the likes of Harry Maguire and Alex Telles as players United have put up for sale.

Yeah, Man Utd may sell Anthony Martial this summer. Frustrating. • 45 mins vs Liverpool • Injured vs Arsenal (H)• 32 mins vs Man City (A)• Injured vs Newcastle• Injured vs Spurs• Injured vs Chelsea• 45 mins vs Man City (H)• Injured, could miss the Arsenal game (A)Yeah, Man Utd may sell Anthony Martial this summer. Frustrating. https://t.co/kjMXVd83IP

The decision over making Martial available for departure was made before his latest injury setback. He was ruled out of the Red Devils' 2-1 win over Crystal Palace on Saturday (February 3). This was the 20th of 34 games the forward has missed this season.

Martial joined United from AS Monaco in 2015 for €60 million, a then-world record fee for a teenager. He scored a memorable debut goal in a 3-1 win over Liverpool. However, his spell with the 13-time Premier League champions has been affected by his constant injury issues.

He has made 283 appearances, scoring 85 goals and providing 52 assists. The striker's deal at Old Trafford expires in 2024, and Manchester United have the option to extend it for a further year. Hence, the summer is an opportune time to cash in on the attacker.

Gary Neville explains why Manchester United should not appeal Casemiro's red card

Casemiro saw red in win over Palace.

Manchester United secured their 13th consecutive victory at Old Trafford with a 2-1 win over Crystal Palace on Saturday. However, the victory was marred by Casemiro's sending-off for putting his hands around Will Hughes' neck.

Many Red Devils fans argue that the Brazilian shielded the Palace midfielder from getting involved in an ensuing brawl. However, VAR determined foul play on the former Real Madrid man's part.

Neville has explained that his former club will not consider appealing Casemiro's sending-off. He alluded to the fact that they risk adding another match onto his three-game suspension. He told Sky Sports:

"They could risk another game and they could increase it so they won't appeal it. I think they'll feel they can get through the three games."

Neville added:

"It'll be difficult for Ten Hag because he's been the most important player for Manchester United, he's held the ball well in midfield and Eriksen is obviously out as well."

UtdPlug @UtdPlug NEW angle of the fight that led to Casemiro Red Card. NEW angle of the fight that led to Casemiro Red Card. 🚨 NEW angle of the fight that led to Casemiro Red Card. 🇧🇷 https://t.co/cI99DPBk1W

Casemiro's suspension comes as a massive blow as Ten Hag's side are already dealing with the absence of Christian Eriksen. The Dane has been ruled out of action with a knee injury until early April. New loan signing Marcel Sabitzer will likely come in as a prominent replacement.

