Pogba's whining about Manchester United's atmosphere isn't new, but Luke Shaw's remarks point to a bigger issue

It's nothing new to hear Paul Pogba moan about Manchester United's toxic environment.

For the French media, it's like Groundhog Day every time he goes on international duty, as they have to wait through more of Pogba's woes.

However, it appears that United's £89 million record signing isn't the only one who has grown disillusioned with life at Old Trafford.

Full-back Luke Shaw has also used the occasion to mock the drudgery of playing for the game's most prestigious club.

Squad unhappiness at Manchester United

Manchester United v Atletico Madrid: Round Of Sixteen Leg Two - UEFA Champions League

Shaw admitted it was "impossible to enjoy" playing for Manchester United after scoring for England in Saturday's 2-1 win against Switzerland.

So perhaps the United problem is deeper than Pogba's perpetual unrest, which has him eating the ears of anyone who would listen to his grievances.

"Totally," the former World Cup winner said when asked if playing for France was a breath of fresh air.

The public revelation came only days after he lamented his lack of a clear job at United and admitted he had not enjoyed the previous five trophy-less seasons. So it's becoming more and more likely that he'll be leaving Old Trafford as a free agent for the second time when his £290,000-a-week contract expires.

Ralf Rangnick, the interim manager, remarked recently that he didn't mind Pogba playing to put himself in the shop window if it meant the club did well. But that hasn't been the case since he returned from a three-month thigh injury incurred while on international duty in November.

With Pogba back in the lineup, United have won only three of their 10 games. They have been eliminated from the Champions League and FA Cup, as well as sliding to sixth place in the Premier League.

Pogba, who is 29 years old, should be in the prime of his career right now. Nonetheless, it is becoming increasingly clear that he will never match his form with France in a United shirt.

His only achievements since winning the Europa League and EFL Cup in 2017 have been with his national squad in the World Cup and Nations League.

Burglars broke into his house two weeks ago while he was playing for United against Atletico Madrid and his children were at home with their babysitter.

Rangnick has given up trying to extract blood out of a stone, as evidenced by the fact that he didn't even make the starting lineup for that game. It was undoubtedly United's most crucial game of the season.

Now it appears that everyone will benefit from parting ways. Even if it's just to save us from the incessant groans.

