Manchester United Player of the Year: 5 candidates ranked

Harshit Mishra
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
183   //    09 Apr 2019, 11:48 IST

Manchester United has revitalised since the arrival of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Manchester United has revitalised since the arrival of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

After a poor start to the season, Manchester United's ship has steadied since the arrival of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Manchester United were 11 points off the top-4 spots when Solskjaer took over the reins from Jose Mourinho, but a good run of results in the Premier League has given them a real chance of playing Champions League football next season. The Red Devils are just 3 points behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur, with 6 league games remaining in the season

Many key players of the squad have looked revitalised under the Norwegian and have been performing to the best of their potential since his arrival. In this list, we pick 5 of Manchester United's most influential players and determine which of them is most likely to win the Sir Matt Busby's Player of the Year award for his performances this season.

#5 Marcus Rashford:

Marcus Rashford has transformed into one of Premier League's best striker under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Marcus Rashford has transformed into one of Premier League's best striker under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Marcus Rashford didn't have the best of starts to the season but has been in sensational form in recent times, especially since the arrival of Solskjaer. The 21-year-old has been playing in his preferred number 9 position since the Norwegian took reins of the club and has produced some of his best performances in that position. The Englishman has hit double figures in terms of goals this season, scoring 13 so far across all competitions. The striker has chipped in with some important goals and was a key figure in the historic comeback win against Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 second leg, scoring a vital last-minute penalty to carry his side through to the quarter-finals. His stellar performances this season makes him one of the candidates for Sir Matt Busby's Player of the Year award.

Harshit Mishra
ANALYST
"Some people think football is a matter of life and death. I don't like that attitude. I can assure them it is much more serious than that"- Bill Shankly MUFC supporter
