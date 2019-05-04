Manchester United Player of the year: Top 3 candidates ranked

Jyotirmoy Halder FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 255 // 04 May 2019, 17:24 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

A season to forget for David De Gea?

It has been quite a dramatic season for Manchester United. It was a season where they sacked Jose Mourinho from the managerial job and hired club legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as the interim caretaker and then permanent manager of the club.

Under Ole's management, the Red Devils passed a joyful first half, with some outstanding away victories against Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain. The almost impossible glorious victory at Parc Des Princes convinced the United board to hire the Norweigan as the permanent coach.

After that though, Ole has hardly maintained to bring such kind of jolly outcomes for Man United. With 65 points from 36 matches, United are in the 6th position on the Premier League's points table. Ole's men will take on Huddersfield on Sunday. If they fail to win that game, they are likely to miss next season's Champions League.

With two games remaining to finish another trophyless season, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is looking to break the bank and spend huge money to fetch new faces and rebuild the squad for the 2019-20 season.

A few United players could be sold during the approaching summer transfer Window, while a few could leave for securing their own futures. Without any further ado, let's take a look at those players who have impressed the most for Manchester United this season.

#3 Luke Shaw

Luke Shaw is a hard-working player for United

Since Joining Manchester United back in 2014, Shaw has played the most number of matches only this season in Manchester United colours. Having made 28 Premier League appearances for the club in the 2018-19 season, Luke Shaw has emerged as United #1 left-back in recent times. This season, he scored a fabulous goal against Leicester City on the opening night of the Premier League.

Providing four assists in all competitions for Manchester United, Luke Shaw has maintained a clear image in front of the home supporters. With some decent performances against the big names like Mohamed Salah and Kylian Mbappe, Shaw has also proven his defensive qualities several times this season for the Manchester side.

Luke Shaw is one of the best left-backs in the Premier League, and a few teams would like to sign him during the upcoming summer transfer window. After a lot of hard work, Luke Shaw has finally become an integral part of the side.

1 / 3 NEXT