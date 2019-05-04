Manchester United Player of the Year: Top 3 ranked

Can Manchester United finish in top-four?

Manchester United’s chances of booking a Champions League berth for the next season is looking dark after David de Gea’s blunder against Chelsea. David de Gea has an issue of stopping the long-range shots and this looked against Chelsea too. Antonio Rudiger took a chance from a 30-yard distance. Even though the Spaniard blocked the ball, he could not control the ball and Marcos Alonso pounced on it to score an equalizer. With just two matches remaining against Huddersfield Town and Cardiff City, it will take an absolute miracle to finish top four in the Premier League 2018-19.

However, in a season of mixed bag of fortunes, few star players have lived up to their expectations. Also, the youth players like Scott McTominay, Diogo Dalot have made a name for themselves.

Players like Paul Pogba, Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford have looked rejuvenated under the reign of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Since the arrival Norwegian, these players are living up to the expectations. In this article, we will look at these players who have been phenomenal for Manchester United.

#3 Paul Pogba (CM)

Will Paul Pogba remain at Manchester United or make a move to RM?

Fans expected the midfield magician Paul Pogba to lead Manchester United to Premier League title after leading France to the World Cup triumph at Moscow. However, constant spat with Mourinho and a series of inconsistent performances in the Premier League derailed his career. After the appointment of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as the manager for the Old Trafford based outfit, Paul Pogba has thrived and flourished in the middle of the park.

With a great ball striking capabilities and fantastic work rate in the middle of the park, Paul Pogba has directly involved in 27 goals across all the competitions. He has racked up 13 goals and nine assists in the Premier League.

Manchester United languished in the sixth position until the appointment of OGS. Since his appointment, Paul Pogba has turned Manchester United’s fortune single-handedly. His performances have put up Manchester United back to the top four contentions.

