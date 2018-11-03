Manchester United player ratings against Bournemouth

Another stoppage-time winner for the Red Devils.

Manchester United secured a comeback win against Bournemouth courtesy of a stoppage-time winner from Marcus Rashford. They now have 10 points in their last 4 games and are looking to gather some momentum to turn around their underwhelming start of the season.

Here are the ratings for all the Manchester United players from their match against the Cherries:

David De Gea - 6.5

The Spanish shot-stopper must be having a frustrating time in front of goal. Having kept only 1 clean sheet this season after winning the golden glove in the last one. There was nothing he could do about the goal but was on hand to stop everything else.

De Gea made a total of 6 saves in the game and was as assured at the back as you would expect him to be. Desperately needs the defenders in front of him to step up.

Ashley Young - 5.5

Started the game at right back once again in the absence of Valencia. It is evident that the Englishman's form is declining with time. Perhaps at 33, you would expect him to be on a downward spiral. Was run ragged in the first half, getting caught off position on a number of occasions, whilst not offering much going forward as well, except a brilliantly struck free kick in the second half. Improved defensively as the match wore on.

Victor Lindelof - 5.5

Has positioned himself as a starter in the team but Lindelof is yet to really impress in the United shirt. Lacks the presence and the tenacity that the defense so badly needs right now.

Lindelof a torrid time at the back, like the rest of his team in opening 30 minutes before steadying the defense a bit for the rest of the game. There is still a lot of work to be done for the Swedish centre back.

Chris Smalling - 5

Looked totally out of sorts. Was nutmegged, passed around and beaten in the air as he struggled to gain any bit of composure in the game. Sums up pretty much why Mourinho so badly wanted a new center half in the transfer window.

Smalling needs to step up his game if he wishes to keep his spot in the side. The team needs a leader at the back and he is currently failing to be one.

Smalling was terrorized by Callum Wilson throughout the game.

Luke Shaw - 6.5

United's left wing has been cause for optimism this season. Luke Shaw is one of the primary reasons why. Had another impressive display both in attack and defense. Could have scored in the second half but was denied by Begovic.

Was slightly unfortunate on conceding from the very same free kick that he had initially cleared. Also kept Fraser quiet on the wing for most of the match.

Matic - 6

Couldn't get a foot in the game during the opening half an hour but gradually grew back into the contest. Steadied the tempo and brought some much-needed composure to his side's play.

His distribution, however, left much to be desired but can be attributed to the other two midfielders that played alongside him. United might have conceded more goals if it wasn't for the Serbian.

Fred - 4.5

It has been a few months but the Brazilian still seems far from settled in his new side. Looks lost in the center of midfield and cut from the rest of his squad. Made next to no contribution in the game and lost a good opportunity to score in the first half.

The team looked better when he went off for Herrera. Might not start the next game on the current state of things.

Paul Pogba - 5.5

It has been the story of Pogba's time at United. One game he looks absolutely outstanding, the next one he looks totally out of sorts. Today was the latter day for the World Cup winner as he laboured to make anything happen and get any sort of foothold in the game.

Did get the winning assist in the dying seconds of the match with the cross to Rashford and that might have just saved the day for both him and his team. Need more consistency.

Juan Mata - 5

The Spaniard has been the central figure in attack for United in the last few games but that wasn't the case this time around. As his team failed to get hold of the ball, Mata struggled to make anything happen. Was substituted early in the second half for a more direct attacking threat in Rashford.

Anthony Martial - 7

5 goals in 4 games and pretty much saved his side once again. United have been found wanting for goals this year after Lukaku's barren run and Martial seems to be coming good at the right time.

Calmly stroked home a finish from Sanchez's pass in the first half to bring his team level. Tried a few more shots and was a danger throughout. United fans will be desperate for him to keep this run going.

Another goal for Anthony Martial.

Alexis Sanchez - 6

Was one of the better games from the Chilean who was one of the rare bright spark in the first half for United. Did not see too much of the ball but showed clever movement on the pitch. Provided a clever cut back to Martial for the equalizer which came totally against the run of play. Gradually phased out as the game went on and was replaced late on by Lingard.

Substitutes

Ander Herrera - 7

Changed the game once he came on for Fred in the second half. Ran things from midfield, was full of energy and nearly got himself a great goal when he curled a first time shot on his weaker left foot. Should be starting the games instead of being on the bench.

Marcus Rashford - 6

Made up for his blunder of somehow not scoring with a goal at his mercy. Kept his composure the second time of asking in the stoppage time to get United their winner. Played up top as a center forward upon coming on and might keep his place if Mourinho chooses to keep Lukaku out again.

Jesse Lingard - NA

Came on late for Alexis Sanchez. Had a great chance to win the game but shot straight at the keeper. Didn't have time to do anything else.