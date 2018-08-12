Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Manchester United Player Ratings From their 2-1 win Vs Leicester City

Cyril Odhiambo
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
239   //    12 Aug 2018, 09:43 IST

Enter captio
Luke Shaw celebrating his goal Vs Leicester

The wait is finally over and as football lovers, it is time to rub our hands together as we wait to see which team will carry the day in the EPL at the end of the season.

First off, comes Machester United United Vs Leicester to open the campaign for us; Goals from Paul Pogba from the spot and Luke Shaw's second-half strike at Old Trafford calmed the nerves of the un-easy United supporters.

Here's how the players performed.

Manchester United

Line-up 4-3-3

De Gea - 9

Was alert throughout the match and showed why United was never going to entertain any offer for him. His save for Maddison's effort assured fans that the team will be in safe hands during the season. Unlucky not to keep a clean sheet though.

Darmian - 6

Not by far the most loved player at Old Trafford but did well in this game. Was given a run throughout the game but, recovered well. Should really build on this performance if he wants a future at United.

Bailly - 7

What more can you want when you have such a colossal figure leading your defence? Further enhanced his reputation and he should be the first name on the team sheet when fit this season.

Lindelof - 7

Is he finally living up to the potential that convinced Mourinho to spend 30 million to get him? We'll have to wait and see. But on this performance, he should be Bailly's partner for the season. Seems to have carried his world cup form back to Manchester United.

Shaw - 8

Luke Shaw is fighting for his United carrier he put in a couple of tackles and was generally solid. His attitude from the onset was amazing and will please his manager. Maybe the sting of being overlooked for club and country for an older winger turned defender is finally getting to him - in a good way. His goal was just the icing on the cake.

Fred - 7

Too eager to impress from the summer signing. Looks like a good buy from the boss and will only get better. Too rush on the tackle though and was lucky not to see red in this game. Should be more careful. His tireless work will only endear him more to the Old Trafford faithful.


Perreira - 8

After spending two seasons on loan, the penny seems to have finally dropped on one of the most exciting players to watch at United. Andreas was simply outstanding in the holding role of the midfield three. Such an intelligent player and started off most of the United counter attacks. Are we going to seeing him come to his own? Maybe. Pirlo comparisons may be too early, but on current form, he won't escape them.

Pogba - 9 (Captain)

Huge fuss has been made about him in the last week but that didn't stop the world cup winning mid-fielder from bossing this game. On current form, you may see why Barcelona were so eager to get and why United couldn't let that happen. The Signing of Fred will only un-shackle this great talent. He's in the mood, and we are in for a treat this season from this guy. Man of the Match.

Mata - 6

We all know his touch is impeccable and he will work for the team. On this account though, he needs to do more to stay in the team. He did set up the winner for Shaw, however with a clever ball. He also contributed in defence when Darmain was being overwhelmed.

Rashford - 5

Given the number 10 jersey for this season, a number worn by Rooney, Sheringham, Van Nistelrooy and the great Sir Bobby. Is the number weighing on him already? Mourinho didn't hand him that number only for him to sit on the bench! Needs to up his game if he's to live up to his potential and that number.

Sanchez - 6

It will be wrong to judge him on this single performance but surely, fans expect more from Sanchez. He did win the penalty that Pogba scored but other than that, there's not much to write home about. Needs to start showing more of the player that United thought they were buying.

Subs:

Mc Tominay - 6

Fellaini - 6

Lukaku - 5

After the world cup performances by the big Belgian fans would have been expecting more from him. Well, he disappointed.

Cyril Odhiambo
CONTRIBUTOR
I work as a freelance writer five days a week. I watch and sometimes play football during the weekends. I eat, sleep and live football every other day. Fell in love with football because of Zinedine Zidane was something special. Cole and Yorke made me understand what telepathy in football means. Xavi and Iniesta enhanced my belief in football philosophy. I believe Paul Scholes was one if not the best midfield player ever. He could catch your eyes with all he did. Well, Christiano Ronaldo is a beast in my eyes, there's no way I am talking about football and not mentioning him. A phenomenal to say the least. I love teams built on a solid defensive unit. We are talking, Maldini, Vidic, Canavarro, Nesta, Rio, Puyol, Terry, Bruce, Stam- you get the idea My all time love for Manchester United cannot be overstated.
