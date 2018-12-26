Manchester United player ratings from their 3-1 win against Huddersfield | Premier League 2018-19

Manchester United faced Huddersfield at Old Trafford.

After the thumping victory against Cardiff City, Manchester United faced a Huddersfield side who are struggling to get out of the relegation zone. It was a game where both the teams needed points for two different reasons.

United had all the possession in the opening stages of the match, but the first big chance fell to Kongolo who fired his shot over the bar. Since then, the Red Devils were dominant and deservedly got their lead through Nemanja Matic at the half-hour mark.

A few moments later Diego Dalot got a good chance, but his shot went wide off the post. It was a half dominated by the home side but only one goal to show for their efforts.

Huddersfield changed the shape to 4-4-2 in the second half which allowed them to have an extra man in the midfield. In the initial moments, David Wagner's side created few problems for the home side forcing an outstanding save from De Gea to deny Depoitre from a corner.

However, United doubled their lead after a beautiful build-up play by Mata and Rashford was delightfully finished off by Paul Pogba. The Frenchman scored another one a few moments later from outside the box. At later stages of the game, Huddersfield pulled one back, but United ran away with all three points.

Here are Manchester United player ratings from the match.

De Gea - 8/10

David had a relatively quiet first half with most the game played in the Huddersfield box. However, at the start of the second 45 minutes, the away side was the front foot producing a world class save from the Spaniard.

Dalot - 6/10

The Portuguese made repeated darting runs in the first half supporting Mata in the right flank. Dalot got a great chance to score his first goal but could not keep his shot on target. He got caught a couple of times after the break and had to replaced by Ashley Young.

Jones - 7.5/10

Phil got criticized for his performance against Valencia in the Champions League, but since then he has looked solid in the last couple of matches. Today he stood up to deal with big center forwards like Depoitre and was active in the air as well.

Lindelof - 7.5/10

Victor was as good as Jones today in the center of the defense. He was the calming influence on the pitch and even displayed his ball playing prowess and moved forward a few times to join forces in the attack.

Shaw - 7/10

The England International was always available both in defense and attack. He ran tirelessly up and down the flank which highlighted Solskjaer's philosophy of playing with the full backs.

Fred - 5.5/10

Probably the only player who didn't have a good game. The Brazillian gave away few easy passes in the midfield and never looked stable in a central defensive partnership with Matic.

Matic - 8/10

The Serbian scored United's opening goal of the day from a corner and also looked solid in his central defensive midfield position. Matic's distribution was clean as were the interceptions.

Pogba - 9/10

Manchester United player of the match, Paul Pogba controlled the game from the midfield. He finished off a brilliant move to score United's second goal of the day and produced a delightful long-range shot to secure all three points for the Red Devils.

Mata - 7/10

Juan didn't get the goal for all his efforts but was instrumental in Manchester United's second goal of the day. He was lively in the opposition box and provided space for the wing backs to maraud forward at will.

Lingard - 6.5/10

Jesse was outstanding against Cardiff City the other day but not so much today. He was involved in few build up plays with Rashford and Mata but nothing much to ponder.

Rashford - 7/10

Marcus Rashford is gradually cementing his place in the Manchester United line up. He was full of energy and provided one beautiful cross which Dalot failed to score. There were some efforts from the England International to score, but everything was straight at the goalkeeper.

Substitutes

Herrera - 7/10

Fred often lost the ball in the midfield which made Solskjaer bring Herrera in place of the Brazillian. Ander sat back with Matic and provided the extra support in the midfield. He also provided the assist for Pogba to score United's second goal.

Young - 7/10

Though Ashley didn't move forward as much as Dalot did in the first half, his experience was crucial in thwarting any Huddersfield attack from the left flank. His introduction bought some stability in the backline at the time when David Wagner's men were on top.

Angel Gomes - 6/10

Gomes didn't get enough time to showcase his talent but played with desire and hunger in those little moments.

