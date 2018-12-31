×
Manchester United Player ratings from their 4-1 win against Bournemouth | Premier League 2018-19

Suman Dey
ANALYST
Feature
966   //    31 Dec 2018, 03:36 IST

Manchester United hosted Bournemouth at Old Trafford.
Manchester United hosted Bournemouth at Old Trafford.

Manchester United looked for a third consecutive win in a row which would have taken them further close to the top four. On the other hand, the visitors seemed to cause an upset and make a strong case for themselves in their pursuit of a top half finish.

It was a great start to the game for the home side as United scored within the opening four minutes of the match. The goal came from some sheer work of brilliance by Marcus Rashford which was finished off by Paul Pogba. Bournemouth pushed for the equalizer putting in a couple of dangerous crosses from the right side.

However, it was Paul Pogba again who headed in from a Herrera's cross to double the lead for the Red Devils. Towards the end of the half, both the sides scored each to make it 3-1 to United at the break.

In the second half, Bournemouth pushed men forward to reduce the deficit, but Romelu Lukaku's goal sealed all three points for the Red Devils. The only negative from the game is Eric Bailly's red card resulting from a brain fade moment. 

Here are the Manchester United player ratings from the game.

De Gea - 7/10

Another game went without a clean sheet for the De Gea. David couldn't have done much for Nathan Ake's header as it was hit from a very close range for the Spaniard to react on time. Apart from that one moment, it was a pretty comfortable day at the office for the Manchester United goalkeeper.

Shaw - 6.5/10

Luke got the freedom to move forward at will which gave Antony the license to drift inside quite often. The England full-back had to deal with the pacy Jordan Ibe down the left side, but he diligently stood up to his task 

Bailly - 5.5/10

Eric looked rash on a couple of occasions but won most of the one-on-one battles with the Bournemouth forwards. He was active in the air as well and exhibited no-nonsense defending. In the second half, Bailly made a crucial block to deny King a clear shot on goal. However, his rashness went against him as the Ivorian saw a red card late in the game.

Lindelof - 6.5/10

If Bailly is all about strength, Lindelof exemplifies calmness and skill with the ball. His positioning was brilliant today, and so was the interceptions. The Swede has now started all three matches under Solskjaer and looked to be cementing his position as United's first choice central defender.

Young - 7/10

Most of Manchester United's first-half attack got triggered from the right-hand side and Ashley played a vital part in everything the home side created. He marauded forward at will providing Rashford with all the space to attack the Bournemouth left-back.

Matic - 7/10

The overall performance of the Serbian was solid including a long ball for Martial which resulted in United's third goal of the day. However, Matic's defensive mistake led to Nathan Ake's goal on the other end which was a dent in a somewhat flawless performance.

Herrera - 7.5/10

Ander Herrera was lively throughout the game creating a bridge between the midfield and the attack. He kept things simple and thwarted any counter-attack from the Cherries as well.

Pogba - 9/10

Manchester United's Man of the Match today, Paul Pogba was at the heart of everything the Red Devils created. He opened the scoring from a tap-in and then headed from a close range to double the lead for the home side. In the second half, Paul assisted Lukaku to score United's fourth goal of the day.

Lingard - 6.5/10

Probably the less influential among the front three, Jesse interchanged well with Martial and Rashford up front but couldn't make any significant impact. However, Lingard looked lively and never allowed the momentum to drop off at any moment.

Martial - 7/10

Martial and Rashford repeatedly changed position which caused a lot of problems for the Bournemouth's defense. The Frenchman also provided the assist for Marcus to score United's third goal tonight.

Rashford - 8/10

Rashford's one moment off brilliance in the opening five minutes of the match set the trend for the entire 90 minutes. The England International dribbled past two defenders to set up Pogba for the opening goal. He also made it three for the home side before the break. Apart from that, his work ethic and desire were commendable as well.

Substitutes

Lukaku - 7/10

Romelu came in the second half in place of Rashford and immediately made an impact scoring the fourth goal for United. He made few quick runs behind the Bournemouth defense which would certainly impress the new manager.

Pereira & Jones - 6/10

Both of them came late in the match to make any notable contribution.

Suman Dey
ANALYST
