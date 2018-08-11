Manchester United 2-1 Leicester City: Manchester United Player Ratings

Pogba continued his World Cup form, his cool and neat penalty gave United lead

Manchester United kicked off the 2018/19 Premier League season with a victory over Leicester City from an early goal in the second minute by new captain Paul Pogba from the penalty spot and a second-half Luke Shaw's strike, his first goal for the club, Leicester City came alive after Pogba's opener and continued to threaten United's defence thanks to De Gea for a couple of great saves who looked completely different from the World Cup, the Foxes eventually got a consolation from a late Jamie Vardy strike which was not enough to earn a point on the day.

Let us see how the United players performed on the pitch:

Luke Shaw earned plaudits with his performance as he scored his first senior goal for the club

David De Gea

De Gea returned to his Premier League form after a dreadful World Cup, the Premier League's Golden Glove lived up to his standards as he pulled off a couple of good saves. United No.1 kept United's lead intact in the first half with a superb save, with his rock fist diving towards his right from James Maddison's thunderous shot.

Although he looked great with his glove he was rusty in passing and clearing at times, he was lucky not to concede after his misplaced pass fell in front of Iheanacho, who failed to score on an open goal due to his hefty touch. De Gea also should have done something to clear the danger for Leicester City's goal, who instead stood still ball watching.

Rating - 6.5

Matteo Darmian

Demarai Gray and Ben Chilwell exploited him throughout the match, although he intercepted and blocked some of Leicester's attacks, he did not have enough pace to track back the attackers to keep them off their feet.

Rating - 5

Eric Bailly

Manchester United could rely upon him if he could repeat the performance he showed in the match, he looked solid, clearing away all the dangers near United's box and hardly got a foot wrong. He had one bad moment where he failed to clear a cross intended for Jamie Vardy, who anyway failed to head it towards goal.

Rating - 8

Victor Lindelof

He showed that he could be the other centre back, along with Bailly, who could lead United in defence in the coming days; he started the game slowly and allowed some attacks earlier but adjusted to the pace of the game later on.

Rating - 7

Luke Shaw

Determined to prove doubters wrong, Luke Shaw played perfectly in every aspect of the left back position: driven, meticulous, played aggressively going forward, his pass in the first half eventually earned a goal, got a goal for himself in the second half for his desire.

Rating - 8

Andreas Pereira

United found a worthy midfielder who could control the game from the back and has a knack for passing, he shielded United's backline and moved the ball forward quickly that enabled Fred and Pogba to attack freely.

Rating - 7

Paul Pogba

Mourinho handed the armband to the French World Cup winner and he proved it right with a complete performance by scoring a goal and helping the defence; he looked sharper as the game progressed.

Rating - 8

Fred

He endeared himself to supporters with an impressive debut; he got the pace and fast movement that United was lacking last season, impressed with some long passes but also lived dangerously as he committed some reckless challenges, glued to the ball for long rather than passing quickly made it hard to recover for him at times, overall this guy has the potential to support Pogba and Co. to challenge for the title.

Rating - 6

Juan Mata

A typically tidy, decent performance by the Spaniard. He was involved in the flow of counter-attacking and also tracked back when needed, his pass to Luke Shaw earned the second goal and he also had a chance to score, but Leicester defender Wes Morgan's hand cleared the danger and the referee failed to notice which could otherwise be a penalty.

Rating - 7

Alexis Sanchez

He looked decidedly rusty after earning an early penalty, handling the ball gingerly and misplaced easy passes. After an impressive preseason, it was a bad game for his standards.

Rating - 5

Marcus Rashford

The English diamond has to be polished, the boy has got talent but his decision making is worrying. He failed to have an impact on the entire game and eventually got substituted.

Rating - 5

Substitutes

Romelu Lukaku (for Rashford)

Wasted an easy chance to make 2-0 and had a little impact after coming on.

Rating - 5

Scott McTominay (for Fred)

He held the game tight in midfield with his positioning and interceptions.

Rating - 5

Marouane Fellaini (for Pogba)

Came in to clear aerial danger, made a couple of tackles and moved the ball up the pitch.

Rating - 6