3 Manchester United players who have no future under Erik ten Hag

When Manchester United appointed Erik ten Hag as their new manager, there were a lot of questions over the futures of a number of players. What new signings would come in? Which players will be shipped out? Most importantly, which of the underperformers from last year will make the team under the Dutchman?

Nonetheless, the club saw players Paul Pogba, Nemanja Matic, Edinson Cavani, Jesse Lingard along with others heading for the exit. It was also a busy season for incomings as United spent north of £200 million on new signings.

Manchester United signed five new players as Ten Hag looks to get the club competing for the top four places. With seven games played so far, United have had a mixed record so far.

Manchester United v Liverpool FC - Premier League

An interesting factor has been Ten Hag's bold decisions when it comes to the starting XI. The former Ajax boss has shown that he is willing to sacrifice some of his star players for team cohesion.

Let's look at three United players who could be looking at a bleak future under Ten Hag.

Manchester United v Aston Villa - Pre-Season Friendly

#3 Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Aaron Wan-Bissaka came to United with lots of expectations. Fans finally believed that they have signed a solid and young defender for a good decade or so. The youngster did manage to impress in his first season but has since delivered below par performances.

This has meant that Diogo Dalot has been the preferred choice for Ten Hag and given his performances so far, it might be a while before Wan-Bissaka is recalled for the starting role.

AVan de Beek and Ten Hag during their Ajax days.

In his third season at the club, Donny van de Beek finds himself in an odd situation. Games have been hard to come by for the once prodigious Ajax starlet at Old Trafford as no manager seems to have faith in him. He spent the second half of last season on loan at Everton.

Additionally, with the arrival of Christian Eriksen and Casemiro, it looks extremely tough for Van de Beek to get regular minutes at Old Trafford.

Manchester United v Real Sociedad: Group E - UEFA Europa League

Erik ten Hag made a big call to drop club captain Harry Maguire after they lost the opening two games of the Premier League season. The decision paid rich dividends as the duo of Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez conceded only two goals in the next four games and kept two clean sheets.

Many have criticized Maguire's lack of pace and poor defensive positioning during games this season. With Varane and Martinez playing well at the moment, it's hard to imagine Maguire pushing for a starting role under Ten Hag in the near future.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Gautam Aggarwal