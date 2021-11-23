'A thank you will never be enough', 'Nothing but respect for this man' - Manchester United players react to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's sacking

The inevitable has finally happened. 20-time Premier League champions, Manchester United, have finally parted ways with their manager and club legend, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The Norwegian manager served diligently for close to three years, but failed to win any silverware with the Old Trafford-based outfit.

Manchester United’s embarrassing 4-1 defeat to Watford in the Premier League acted as the final nail in the coffin on Saturday. The Red Devils not only lacked creativity but they also never looked like taking the fight to The Hornets.

Solskjaer was appointed interim manager after Jose Mourinho’s dismissal in 2018. The Norwegian brought engaging football back to Old Trafford, leaving behind the horrors of Mourinho’s pragmatic football. The 3-1 win over PSG in the UEFA Champions League round-of-16 marked the beginning of the Ole era and fans could not be more hopeful.

The former Manchester United reserves team coach could not seal UEFA Champions League football for his team but his efforts were undeniable. In March 2019, he won a permanent contract and led the club for two seasons.

The Red Devils finished third and second respectively in the Premier League, in his two seasons, but the manager could not muster a single trophy. They came close in the 2020-21 Europa League final but were ultimately bested by Villarreal on penalties.

Solskjaer’s dismissal was a long time coming, but it is still perceived as a disappointing end to the great club icon’s managerial spell. Manchester United players took to social media in support of the sacked manager, evidencing the fact that Solskjaer will continue to be a respected figure at Manchester United. On that note, here is a look at how the

Manchester United players reacted to news of Solskjaer's sacking

Victor Lindelof

Villarreal CF v Manchester United - UEFA Europa League Final

Victor Lindelof was a regular under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, playing a part in both wins and defeats. The Sweden international featured in 129 games for his Norwegian boss, scoring thrice and assisting six times.

Taking to Instagram, Lindelof wrote:

“Nothing but respect for this man. Thank you for everything boss!”

Dean Henderson

Manchester United v West Ham United - Carabao Cup Third Round

Manchester United's second-choice keeper Dean Henderson may only have featured in 27 games for Solskjaer, but the youngster had a good rapport with the manager. On Instagram, Henderson thanked his “gaffer” for everything and called him a Manchester United legend.

His post read:

“Thanks for everything gaffer!! A true United legend❤️”

Scott McTominay

Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United - Premier League

Scott McTominay, who featured heavily — 14 goals in 115 appearances — for Manchester United under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, also thanked the coach via Instagram. In his post, he expressed gratitude towards the outgoing manager.

On Instagram, McTominay wrote:

“❤️❤️❤️ Me & my family are so grateful for everything boss. Legend”

Diogo Dalot

Manchester United v West Ham United - Carabao Cup Third Round

Dalot is yet to establish himself as one of the first names on the team-sheet at Manchester United. However, Solkjaer made sure Dalot got his fair share of chances. Dalot thanked the managed on United’s behalf and wished him all the best for his future endeavors.

His Instagram story read:

“Thank you for everything you’ve done for this club! Wish you all the best in the future Ole”

Diogo Dalot's Instagram Story

