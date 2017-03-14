Reports: Manchester United plot surprise move for Arsenal duo

Jose Mourinho is said to be keen on landing the 2 Arsenal stars in the summer

@falsewinger by Sripad News 14 Mar 2017, 19:08 IST

Eyeing a surprise?

What’s the story?

Manchester United are ready to make a shock move for Arsenal star, Ozil according to Manchester Evening News. The paper also suggests that Mourinho could even be interested in bringing Sanchez to Old Trafford this summer.

The former Chelsea manager is keen on strengthening his squad this summer to challenge for the Premier League. Mourinho wants to take advantage of the Arsenal duo's situation at the club and lure them to Old Trafford.

In case you didn’t know...

Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil are on a contract stand-off at Arsenal. The duo have been offered new deals, but they are not happy with the wages offered.

Both the players reportedly want nearly £220,000 per week as wages, but the board are only ready to offer them around £180,000. The players will free to discuss pre-contracts with other clubs in January 2018 as their contracts at the Emirates expire at the end of the 2017/18 season.

Mourinho has worked with Ozil before, during his time at Real Madrid. The manager was the one who brought the German international to Bernabeu from Werder Bremen in 2010.

The heart of the matter

Manchester United have already made the list of players to target for the summer and Arsenal duo, Sanchez and Ozil, are on it. Mourinho wants to make his squad strong enough to challenge for the title and is keen on adding world class talents.

The Old Trafford side were keen on bringing Antoine Griezmann and were highly confident of landing him in the summer. But, the Frenchman has now insisted that he is happy at Atletico Madrid and that he 'has doubts' over a move to England.

Atletico also have a transfer ban this summer, and the club is also trying their best to hold on to their star players. They know that they won't be able to replace any player who departs in the summer and are not interested in holding any negotiations with any club.

Now with a move for Griezmann all but ruled out, the Old Trafford side are on the hunt for other potential targets. Apart from the Arsenal duo, they also have Robert Lewandowski, Andrea Belotti and Kylian Mbappé on their transfer list.

What’s next?

Mourinho is expected to go all out to try and sign Sanchez and Ozil. The manager knows how much they can influence the current squad and undoubtedly, they will be upgrades to the players already in the squad.

Arsenal, on the other hand, will try and do their best to make sure that this transfer does not happen. Robin van Persie forced a move to Old Trafford, and he too was in a similar situation at the club.

Author’s Take

It's highly unlikely for this transfer to happen but if Arsenal believe they can sign better players for the amount they get from te sale of Sanchez and Ozil, this might turn out to be one of the greatest transfers of all time.