Manchester United plotting €80 million move for superstar defender

According to Foot Mercado, Manchester United are interested in signing Leicester City's Wesley Fofana and are monitoring the 20-year-old centre-back closely.

Fofana only joined Leicester City last summer but has adapted to the Premier League very well and has put in a series of impressive displays under Brendan Rogers. Fofana's performances have now caught the attention of fellow Premier League side Manchester United. The Red Devils were reported to be interested in the Frenchman before he joined Leicester last year and could now return for him a year later.

#mufc would really like to sign Leicester City's Wesley Fofana. First contacts have already taken place. A similar sum to Harry Maguire would be needed to convince Leicester. United are following Fofana 'with attention' #mulive [foot mercato, @Sport_Witness] — utdreport (@utdreport) April 16, 2021

According to the report, Manchester United have already made preliminary contacts to sign the Frenchman but he won't come cheap. It is believed that Manchester United would have to pay a sum in the range of £80 million to convince the Foxes to even consider selling their prized asset. It is the same amount Manchester United signed current club captain Harry Maguire for in 2019.

Manchester United keen on bringing in a centre-back

Leicester City v Sheffield United - Premier League

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants to bring in an additional centre-back, one who would partner Maguire in central defence at the club. Solskjaer's current options include Victor Lindelof, Eric Bailly and Axel Tuanzebe in the position. The former has partnered Maguire most frequently this campaign but has come under scrutiny due to his lack of physicality. Bailly and Tuanzebe, on the other hand, have a better physical presence but have been far too injury-prone.

Fofana is now being seen as an option for Manchester United in central defence. The high price tag could be an issue for the Old Trafford outfit due to the financial impact of COVID-19, however a lot can happen between now and the summer window.

Manchester United are expected to be very active in the summer as they look to continue their rebuild under manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The areas which seem to require reinforcement include central defence, right-wing and the forward line.

Other players who have been linked with Manchester United in recent months include Sevilla's Jules Kounde, Real Madrid's Raphael Varane and Villareal's Pau Torres.