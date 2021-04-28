Manchester United in pole position to sign Dortmund star - Reports

Manchester United are currently favorites to land the signature of Borussia Dortmund sensation Erling Haaland. The Norwegian international is one of Europe's most in-demand strikers, with a host of clubs looking to sign the 20-year-old's services.

Rumors about Haaland's transfer have been in the headlines after it was revealed that he, along with his representatives, spoke with some of Europe's major clubs, including Real Madrid, Barcelona and Manchester City.

Despite interest from every top European club, BILD (via The Express) reports that Premier League side Manchester United are in pole position to land Erling Haaland this summer. Haaland's super-agent Mino Raiola visited a host of big clubs last month to finalize a deal for the young Norwegian.

One of those clubs was FC Barcelona, who became the first team to pull out of the transfer saga. This makes Manchester United favorites to sign the 20-year old striker from Borussia Dortmund.

It's no surprise that Ole-Gunnar Solskjaer has Erling Haaland at the top of his transfer list. The Red Devils are keen on adding a proper center forward to their ranks. Uruguayan veteran Edinson Cavani is getting older, while Anthony Martial has had a poor season. Signing Haaland would solve Manchester United's problem of not having a consistent source of goals.

However, there are a couple of obstacles Manchester United have to cross to complete the signing of Haaland. The biggest hurdle is Haaland's price. There's no doubt Borussia Dortmund would ask for upwards of £100 million if they agree to sell the Norwegian. Manchester United failed to sign Haaland last season before he left Salzburg for the Westfalenstadion.

The second obstacle is Haaland's agent, Mino Raiola. The super-agent has had a torrid relationship with Manchester United. The agent represents Paul Pogba and has publicly spoken against the Red Devils on numerous occasions.

Manchester United manager Solskjaer previously managed Haaland during their time at Molde and the pair are still in constant contact. Will a move materialize? Only time will tell.