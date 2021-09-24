Manchester United possible XI for Premier League encounter against Aston Villa

Manchester United host Aston Villa at Old Trafford on Saturday as they look to consolidate their good start to the 2021-22 Premier League season.

It has not exactly been smooth sailing for Manchester United up until this point. Their win over West Ham United last weekend was bookended by defeats in the UEFA Champions League and the EFL Cup.

The Red Devils' loss to Young Boys in the Champions League was facilitated by an Aaron Wan-Bissaka red card and a Jesse Lingard blunder. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer didn't seem too keen to send his cavalry out for the League Cup game.

He chose to use his second-choice players and it wasn't too bad a performance as they fell 1-0 to West Ham United. But there are quite a few players who chose not to make much of the opportunity presented to them.

The superstars will be back on Saturday and the Stretford End will be buzzing again. Without further ado, let's take a look at the possible Manchester United XI for the Premier League game against Aston Villa.

Manchester United Possible Starting XI vs Aston Villa

Goalkeeper - David de Gea

David de Gea had come under a lot of criticism over the course of the past couple of seasons. However, in Dean Henderson's absence through injury, De Gea has returned to make a statement of intent.

The Spanish international has been excellent so far this season. He made a brilliant save off a Mark Noble penalty last weekend to rescue all three points for Manchester United. He will undoubtedly keep his place in the starting XI even though Henderson has returned from injury.

Right-back - Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Defensively dependable Aaron Wan-Bissaka has turned in some impressive performances this season. While the defensive side of his game seems to keep getting upgraded, the 23-year-old might want to focus a bit more on his delivery.

Diogo Dalot was whipping in some beauties from the right wing in midweek and Wan-Bissaka ought to follow suit. They don't have Cristiano Ronaldo in the box for nothing.

Centre-back - Raphael Varane

A calm and composed presence at centre-back, Raphael Varane has been crucial to Manchester United getting off to a good start to the season. The Frenchman has impressed with his pace and reading of the game. His tacking and distribution have gone a long way towards transforming the Manchester United defence.

UtdDistrict @UtdDistrict 🗣️ Raphaël Varane: "I've just started my adventure here, but I feel the training sessions are very detailed - the goal is always to be at our best. Solskjær always tries to talk to the players so he knows how we feel after matches, and tells us where we can get better." [tv2] 🗣️ Raphaël Varane: "I've just started my adventure here, but I feel the training sessions are very detailed - the goal is always to be at our best. Solskjær always tries to talk to the players so he knows how we feel after matches, and tells us where we can get better." [tv2] https://t.co/Staql9YDAR

Centre-back - Harry Maguire

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire has been enterprising with his progressive passing. He has been really competent when it comes aerial duels. Maguire might need a couple more weeks before he feels at home with Varane and the United backline only seems to be getting stronger.

Left-back - Luke Shaw

Luke Shaw has been playing the best football of his career in 2021. His driving runs have often kickstarted successful attacking moves for Manchester United. Solskjaer will be hoping for more of the same from his trusted full-back.

utdreport @utdreport Official: Luke Shaw has been nominated for @NWFAwards ' 2021 Premier League Player of the Season #mulive Official: Luke Shaw has been nominated for @NWFAwards' 2021 Premier League Player of the Season #mulive https://t.co/e9y0IildUF

