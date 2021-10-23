Manchester United possible XI for Premier League encounter against Liverpool

Manchester United are under a lot of pressure to produce a positive result as they host Liverpool at Old Trafford on Sunday.

The Manchester United - Liverpool rivalry is one of the most heated and long-standing ones in the Premier League at present. The Red Devils have only been able to take a point from their last three outings in the league and have dropped to sixth in the table.

Their bitter rivals Liverpool have looked to be getting better with each passing week and are just one point off the top heading into Sunday. Their confidence will be soaring after registering a 3-2 win against Atletico Madrid in the Wanda Metropolitano in midweek.

Manchester United fashioned a signature comeback win in midweek in their Champions League group stage game against Atalanta.

Win over Atalanta a huge boost for Manchester United ahead of Liverpool game

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men were down 2-0 at half-time but scored three goals in the second 45 to secure a much-needed win. Old Trafford was buzzing and was as raucous as ever as they got behind their side and buoyed them on to a scintillating victory.

Needless to say, the win has helped usher in a positive feeling at the Theatre of Dreams. Liverpool are a much stronger side than Atalanta but Manchester United perform best when they are backed against a wall.

Without further ado, let's take a look at how Manchester United could line up against Liverpool.

Goalkeeper - David de Gea

Manchester United v Atalanta: Group F - UEFA Champions League

David de Gea is back to his best this season. Manchester United's lack of cleansheets is not a fair reflection of the form their goalkeeper has been showcasing. He made a couple of brilliant saves in the game against Leicester City despite losing the game 4-2.

De Gea also came up clutch in the game against Atalanta, stopping a Duvan Zapata shot when United were trailing 1-2. He will undoubtedly keep his place in the starting XI against Liverpool.

Right-back - Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Manchester United v Atalanta: Group F - UEFA Champions League

Aaron Wan-Bissaka ran himself to the ground in the game against Atalanta. He was an industrious presence on the right wing. Even though his final product in attack could use some improvement, Wan-Bissaka's pace and tackling ability will come in handy against Liverpool.

Centre-back - Victor Lindelof

Manchester United v Everton - Premier League

Victor Lindelof will keep his place in the side as Raphael Varane continues to be sidelined with a groin injury. Solskjaer will be hoping that the Swede turns in a better performance than he did in midweek against Atalanta.

Centre-back - Harry Maguire

Manchester United v Atalanta: Group F - UEFA Champions League

Manchester United's captain scored the all-important equalizer against Atalanta. However, his defending has been suspect in recent weeks and will need to be on high-alerts against Liverpool, who have the quality to punish them for every mistake.

Left-back - Luke Shaw

Manchester United v Atalanta: Group F - UEFA Champions League

Luke Shaw has not hit the heights of his 2020-21 campaign but seems to be getting there. He was able to combine well with Marcus Rashford on the left wing against Atalanta. Shaw provided the cross for Cristiano Ronaldo's winner in the 81st minute of the game.

