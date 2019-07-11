Manchester United pre-season tour: 3 things to look forward to as the Red Devils face Perth Glory

Jayesh Motwani FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 380 // 11 Jul 2019, 21:11 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Solskjaer

The 2019/20 season is only a month away from its official beginning and here I am to talk you through it. In this slideshow, we are going to talk about Manchester United, a team who were starting at a squad overhaul at the end of last season and before traveling to Australia, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has got two signings over the line, Daniel James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

While Manchester United are in for more business in the summer transfer window as stated by their Norwegian boss, for the time being, there is a lot to talk about as Manchester United kick off their pre-season tour in Australia against Perth Glory at 4:30 PM IST on Saturday.

Solskjaer has always emphasized the importance of pre-season and we will see how the Red Devils have prepared for their first friendly of the new season. So, without further ado, here are the 3 things to look forward to as Manchester United face Perth Glory on Saturday.

#3 Formation and tactics from Solskjaer

Manchester United players meet with fans.

Last season, Solskjaer took over at Manchester United in December and he didn't really have an opportunity to build his style and give United the identity he wanted to. But now with him getting a full pre-season, the tactics and formations he applies will be very interesting to see.

Mostly the Norwegian went with the 4-3-3 last season but we also saw some flexibility from Solskjaer. A 4-4-2 diamond and also a 4-2-3-1 were deployed by the Norwegian and the last two formations were mostly used in big games. Also, Solskjaer has always said that he wants his Manchester United to be the fittest team in the league and it would be interesting to see the pressing style that the Red Devils go with.

1 / 3 NEXT