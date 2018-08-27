Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Manchester United's predicted lineup against Tottenham

Avik Das
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.63K   //    27 Aug 2018, 15:15 IST

Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur - The Emirates FA Cup Semi Final

Manchester United started their Premier League campaign with a win, but they lost the last match against Brighton. The Red Devils have a tough task in the next game because they will face Tottenham Hotspur. However, they will be determined to win after a disappointing result against Brighton.

Meanwhile, Mourinho was not pleased with the Manchester United's transfer activity. He wanted to sign a quality centre-back in the summer, but the Red Devils could not achieve the target. Conversely, United signed three new players last season and they have some awe-inspiring players in the squad.

Manchester United boss Mourinho is certainly worried about the team's defence because his defenders conceded three goals in the last game. However, United have some good defenders and they conceded only 28 Premier League goals last season. Hence, if they can play as a good defensive unit, then Mourinho should not worry.

The Red Devils will be locking horns with Tottenham Hotspur in the next game. Here we discuss the possible starting lineup of the Manchester United.

Goalkeeper

Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester United - Premier League

Manchester United's first choice goalkeeper is David De Gea and he is going to start against Tottenham. In fact, he is rated as one of the best goalkeepers in the world. However, De Gea conceded three goals against Brighton and he will be aiming to improve his performance in the next game.

Defence

Manchester United v Brighton & Hove Albion - The Emirates FA Cup Quarter Final

Manchester United finished second in the 2017-18 season, which was their best Premier League finish in the post-Ferguson era. Although, Mourinho's men finished 19 points behind the champions Manchester City. As a matter of fact, exceptional defending helped them to finish second in the Premier League table last season. The Red Devils kept 19 Premier League clean sheets last season and the credit goes to the defenders.

However, the story was different in the last game against Brighton. In fact, the United defence looked shaky and conceded 3 goals. Therefore, Mourinho needs to solve the defensive issue because Tottenham's forward players are magnificent. They have some top-notch attacking players who can easily trouble the United defence.

Ashley Young played the last match as a right-back and he is likely to start against Tottenham. Meanwhile, United's new defender Diego Dalot is injured and he is not available for the selection. Victor Lindelof played the last match, but he was awful against Brighton. Therefore, Mourinho might start with the experienced Smalling.

Likewise, Eric Bailly's performance was ordinary in the last game, but he is likely to retain his place. Luke Shaw was phenomenal in the opening game against Leicester City and the left-back is likely to start.


Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Tottenham Hotspur Paul Pogba Alexis Sanchez
Avik Das
ANALYST
Avik is a Sports enthusiast. He loves Football, Cricket, Pro-Wrestling and MMA. Writing is his passion. His articles will provide the readers fascinating reports on Football, Cricket and WWE.
Premier League 2018-19: Manchester United's predicted...
