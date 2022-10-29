Manchester United predicted lineup against West Ham United | Premier League 2022-23

Manchester United will look to make it eight games without a loss in all competitions as they welcome West Ham United to Old Trafford on Sunday.

A thoroughly dominant performance on Thursday saw Manchester United beat Sheriff Tiraspol to put their progression into the UEFA Europa League knockout stages beyond question. Diogo Dalot scored the opener before Marcus Rashford added some cushion to the Red Devils' lead after coming on from the bench.

Cristiano Ronaldo, who returned from a first-team suspension, also got on the scoresheet as United earned a comfortable victory over their Moldovan opponents. United played out a 1-1 draw with Chelsea in their latest Premier League outing.

They are starting to look like a formidable side. Credit has to go to Erik ten Hag and his players for driving themselves out of the rut they found themselves in after the opening two gameweeks of the season.

The Hammers beat Bournemouth 2-0 last weekend before dispatching Silkeborg 1-0 in the Europa Conference League in midweek. This should be a good test for Ten Hag's side.

Without further ado, let's take a look at how Manchester United could line up against West Ham United on Sunday.

Manchester United Goalkeeper - David de Gea

Manchester United v Sheriff Tiraspol: Group E - UEFA Europa League

David de Gea has done a good job in recent weeks. His distribution has improved and he has been far less shaky of late. De Gea was not tested at all in midweek as Sheriff Tiraspol failed to register a single shot in the game.

Right-back - Diogo Dalot

Diogo Dalot is one of Manchester United's most improved players this season. He has displaced Aaron Wan-Bissaka from the first team and is now United's first-choice right-back. Dalot was brilliant against Sheriff and got forward to great effect and scored the opener for the Red Devils.

Centre-back - Victor Lindelof

Manchester United v Real Sociedad: Group E - UEFA Europa League

Victor Lindelof filled in for the injured Raphael Varane in midweek and turned in an encouraging performance. His passing was on point and brought the ball out from the back efficiently.

Centre-back - Lisandro Martinez

Lisandro Martinez is an aggressive and technically gifted centre-back. He has been a mainstay in defense for Manchester United in the 2022-23 season and should start against West Ham United.

Left-back - Luke Shaw

Manchester City v Manchester United - Premier League

Tyrell Malacia started at left-back against Sheriff Tiraspol. Luke Shaw came off the bench in the second half but would have gotten an adequate amount of rest and should be fresh for the game against the Hammers on Sunday. He did well in midweek and earned an assist with a lovely cross for Rashford's goal.

Central midfielder - Casemiro

Casemiro has showcased his qualities in recent weeks and is quickly establishing himself as one of United's best signings from the summer. He has added some much-needed steel to Manchester United's midfield and has to be one of the first names on the team sheet right now.

Central midfielder - Christain Eriksen

Christian Eriksen was arguably United's best player against Sheriff Tiraspol

Christian Eriksen won possession eight times against Sheriff Tiraspol. He finished the game with 91% pass accuracy and created six chances. Suffice to say, Eriksen has been absolutely brilliant for Manchester United and will be key to unlocking the Hammers' defense on Sunday.

Squawka @Squawka Christian Eriksen's game by numbers:



131 touches (most)

105 accurate passes (most)

91% passing accuracy

69 passes in final third (most)

29 final third entries (most)

8 possession won (most)

7 crosses (most)

6 chances created (most)

2 shots

1 assist



Exceptional Eriksen. 🤩 Christian Eriksen's game by numbers: 131 touches (most)105 accurate passes (most)91% passing accuracy69 passes in final third (most)29 final third entries (most)8 possession won (most)7 crosses (most)6 chances created (most)2 shots1 assistExceptional Eriksen. 🤩 https://t.co/ZaeIrNKoMf

Attacking midfielder - Bruno Fernandes

Bruno Fernandes might not have as many goals and assists this season as we've come to expect from him. But the Portugal international has been in excellent form and has been doing a great job at orchestrating play inside the final third. His quick decision-making and workrate will be crucial for United once again.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 128 - Bruno Fernandes has been involved in 128 open play attacking sequences in all competitions this season (shots, chances created and build-up), the most of any player for a Premier League club. Centrepiece. 128 - Bruno Fernandes has been involved in 128 open play attacking sequences in all competitions this season (shots, chances created and build-up), the most of any player for a Premier League club. Centrepiece. https://t.co/HH2VOqjEOB

Right-winer - Antony

Antony in action against Tottenham Hotspur

Having received an unnecessary amount of flak for doing his signature 'Antourny' in midweek, Antony will continue to start for United down the right wing. His burst of pace, fleet-footedness and ability to test the goalkeeper from range have already endeared him to the Old Trafford faithful.

Striker - Marcus Rashford

Having played the entire game against Sheriff Tiraspol, Ronaldo is likely to start on the bench here. Rashford offers United a more mobile option up front and he scored a well-taken goal in midweek to end a five-match goal drought. The 24-year-old has looked sharp in recent weeks but will need to improve his finishing.

Right-winger - Jadon Sancho

Jadon Sancho in action against Chelsea

Jadon Sancho will need to start offering more than just flashes of his incredible ability on the ball. Alejandro Garnacho produced an exciting performance in midweek and if Sancho keeps faltering, United definitely have an adventurous backup option now.

Poll : 0 votes