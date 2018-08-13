Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Manchester United's predicted starting XI against Brighton

Ronnie Evans
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
2.21K   //    13 Aug 2018, 17:58 IST

AC Milan v Manchester United - International Champions Cup 2018
AC Milan v Manchester United - International Champions Cup 2018

Manchester United got their season underway with a patchy 2-1 home win over Leicester City last Friday in what was another unconvincing display. After failing to capture any of their deadline day transfer targets, it remained to be seen how the team would shape up in their opener.

Prior to kick off, Mourinho already lacked six first team players due to injury. United travel to the Falmer Stadium to tackle Brighton & Hove Albion in their second match of the campaign. Despite beating Leicester, it was the 2016 champions that showed more purpose and potency when going forward.

United failed to stamp their authority at home to add fuel to the fire regarding the prediction Mourinho made about United's season. He clearly was not happy with the transfer business done and said that United would have a 'difficult' season.

Last season, Brighton gave United a run for their money in both league games as the Red Devils struggled to break them down. In their first match, United relied on a Lewis Dunk own goal to win 1-0 at Old Trafford. The then promoted side put United to the sword in the reverse fixture by clinching a 1-0 win.

Mourinho has to recharge his squad and change a few tactics if they are to avoid being overrun against inferior opposition. United were dominated especially in the midfield area where there was a lot of space for Leicester to operate from. This calls for a slight change to Mourinho's approach especially when they play in that hostile environment.

Goalkeeper: David De Gea

Manchester United v Leicester City - Premier League
De Gea showed no signs of slowing down with his 'routine' super saves

There is no doubt over who will start this match. The Spaniard was back to his best by pulling off three very good saves to keep United in the lead against Leicester. He proved once again why he was touted as the best goalkeeper in the world last season. It looks like it will continue being that kind of season for De Gea.

He made a few errors of judgement especially in his ball distribution and probably should have done more in preventing Leicester's late goal in stoppage time. All in all, he is United's saviour in time of need and will be called upon to do so barring any injury.


