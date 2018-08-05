Manchester United predicted XI with Yerry Mina and the completed summer signings

Manchester United v Liverpool - UEFA Europa League Round of 16: Second Leg

The 2018/2019 Premier League campaign is almost upon us with transfer talk still fresh for the eager Manchester United football supporters. Manager Jose Mourinho has admitted that it has not been smooth sailing as far as transfer business is concerned. He initially had a wish list of five players he wanted to sign but things took a different turn.

There is still time for United to complete one or two deals before the transfer window deadline. The Red Devils are no stranger to last minute deals. After lengthy secrecy and teasing the media, Louis Van Gaal in 2015 left a lot of fans in shock after a surprise £36 million transfer for untested teenager Anthony Marital. This was a deadline day deal that proved to be the highest ever fee paid for a teenager at the time.

Barcelona centre-back Yerry Mina has been targeted by United according to various reports as Mourinho seeks to bolster his central defence. The 6 ft 4 Colombian impressed at the World Cup but was not Mourinho's first choice. He targeted Toby Aldeweireld and Harry Maguire as his ideal options. Leicester City has played hardball with their man and wants to retain him.

With United playing the Foxes in their first Premier League match of the season, the scenario remains interesting. In this season, Mourinho may be forced to try different formations in order to find the winning combination. In this case, United line up with a heavy presence from their new signings in a 4-1-2-3 formation to allow depth in the midfield and attacking regions.

Goalkeeper: David De Gea

Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United - Premier League

Regardless of the formation, De Gea is the ultimate first pick in goal for United. Since joining in 2011 at 19 years of age, he has grown to establish himself as one of the very best goalkeepers in the world today. He has managed over 100 clean sheets for United and is an epitome of what a top goalkeeper should be like.

Despite a dismal performance for Spain at the World Cup, he should rediscover his form at United where he has been voted as the best player four times in the last five seasons. He should be one of the bright sparks this season as United are expected to challenge for all top honours on offer.

