Manchester United Premier League Schedule: Date, Time, Schedule, where to watch

Manchester United have managed to address some of their issues in the Premier League this season and have become a robust outfit under Erik ten Hag. Despite their recent improvements, however, the Red Devils have plenty of work to do to secure a top-four finish.

With the World Cup on the horizon, the Premier League's amended schedule this season could work in Manchester United's favour. Erik ten Hag's project will take time to come to fruition and a mid-season break could give the former Ajax manager the time he needs to strengthen his imprint at the club.

The Red Devils had managed to put together a string of four Premier League victories in August and September before their momentum came to a grinding halt against Manchester City. Ten Hag's men did admirably well to bounce back against Everton over the weekend and will now need to focus on their six Premier League games before the World Cup.

Manchester United set to face Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur before the World Cup

Manchester United have given the rest of the big six a run for their money but have been inconsistent at best against their top-four rivals. The Red Devils got the better of Arsenal and Liverpool this season but were humbled by a visibly superior Manchester City outfit.

The Red Devils are currently in fifth place in the Premier League standings and will need to work on their consistency to succeed in an increasingly competitive league. With matches against Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur just around the corner, the Red Devils will need to hit their peak to announce themselves as top-four contenders before the World Cup.

Manchester United's Premier League Schedule

Manchester United vs Newcastle United:

India - 6:30 PM on Sunday, 16th October 2022

UK - 2 PM on Sunday, 16th October 2022

Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur:

India - 12:45 AM on Thursday, 20th October 2022

UK - 8:15 PM on Wednesday, 19th October 2022

Chelsea vs Manchester United:

India - 10 PM on Saturday, 22nd October 2022

UK - 5:30 PM on Saturday, 22nd October 2022

Manchester United vs West Ham United:

India - 9:45 PM on Sunday, 30th October 2022

UK - 5:15 PM on Sunday, 30th October 2022

Aston Villa vs Manchester United:

India - 7:30 PM on Sunday, 6th November 2022

UK - 2 PM on Sunday, 6th November 2022

Fulham vs Manchester United:

India - 10 PM on Sunday, 13th November 2022

UK - 4:30 PM on Sunday, 13th November 2022

Where and how to watch Manchester United's Premier League games on TV?

India: Star Sports, Star Sports Select

USA: Universo, NBC, USA Network

UK: BT Sport

How to watch live streaming of Manchester United's Premier League games?

India: Hotstar VIP

USA: Sling TV, fuboTV, Peacock

UK: BT Sport, Sky Sports, Amazon Prime Video

