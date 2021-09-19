Manchester United prepared to ax 7 players in massive January clearout: Reports

Manchester United are reportedly set for a clearout in the January transfer window. Reports suggest the Red Devils are ready to sell as many as seven players.

According to The Sun, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has decided to trim the squad and let go of the players no longer needed at the club. Anthony Martial, Eric Bailly, Phil Jones, Diogo Dalot, Alex Telles, Jesse Lingard, and Donny van de Beek are the players on the transfer list.

The arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho has reportedly signaled the end of Anthony Martial's chances in the first team. United are also looking to cash in on Lingard and Van de Beek as they are no longer challenging for a starting spot at Old Trafford.

Defenders Eric Bailly, Phil Jones, Diogo Dalot and Alex Telles are not in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's plans for the first team. Manchester United thus want to get them off their books as well.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hits back at Manchester United legend

Meanwhile, Rio Ferdinand was unhappy with Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes for being on the touchline area during Manchester United's 1-2 loss to Young Boys. He felt the United stars should have respected the manager and sat down.

Solskjaer was not happy with the comments and hit back at the Manchester United legend. He added that it was just a brief moment on the touchline, and the Portuguese duo were not there shouting out instructions.

In this regard, he said:

"Rio, again you know, sometimes he comments on things he doesn't really know. It's not like he was coaching players. No. Both Bruno and Cristiano, as competitive as they are, suddenly I had them on my shoulder. They were there for a brief spell and shouted at the referee. That was the aggravation of getting a few bad decisions against us. But then Cristiano sat down and Bruno sat down.

"We know there is only one man allowed in the technical area and that's either me or Carras (Michael Carrick), Mick (Phelan) or Kieran (McKenna)," he added. "We thought it should have been a yellow card for Christopher Martin when he brought down Nemanja Matic. So I don't have any problem with them showing some passion and then sitting back down."

Manchester United take on West Ham United in the Premier League tonight and then face the Hammers once again in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday.

