Manchester United punished again for wastefulness as Burnley snatch draw

For the second time in four days, Manchester United have failed to win a game despite dominating for the better part of 90 minutes.

The Red Devils were eliminated from the FA Cup by Middlesbrough after failing to take their chances and consequently losing on penalties.

The story was no different on Tuesday when Ralf Rangnick’s side returned to Premier League duty against Burley at Turf Moor. After a lively opening to the game, Manchester United took the lead through Paul Pogba.

However, they missed several chances to double and triple their lead, allowing Burnley to snatch the equalizer in the second half, thanks to a well-taken goal by Jay Rodriguez.

Reds pay for profligacy

The thing with Manchester United under Rangnick is that they usually play so well in the first half and become completely unrecognizable in the second.

The Reds were largely in control against Burnley and didn’t give Sean Dyche’s side a sniff throughout the first half. In the second half, though, they kept fading and fading.

The first real chance from Burnley resulted in a goal after Harry Maguire’s questionable defending created space for Rodriguez to sneak in behind the Reds’ defense to score.

In truth, though, it shouldn't have come to this. Just as it happened against Middlesbrough, United had many chances to put the game to bed but spurned them.

Marcus Rashford, Edinson Cavani, Jadon Sancho and Bruno Fernandes were all culpable for missing good chances and can only blame themselves.

1-4 vs Watford

🤝 1-1 vs Newcastle

🤝 1-1 vs Burnley



Man Utd have now failed to win all three of their away games against the sides that started today in the bottom three:

Manchester United drop out of top four

This season’s race for the top four is going to be one of the keenest in recent years, as about five teams are still in contention.

While Manchester United dropped points against Burnley, West Ham United won against Watford. As a result, the Reds have dropped out of the Champions League places, having been usurped by David Moyes' side.

"[There were] not that many things that we could have done better in the first half. Anyway, we should have been at least 2-0 up at half-time," Rangnick said after the game, as quoted by Manutd.com.

"But we said the same after the Middlesbrough game. We were doing extremely well on the ball and controlled the game but in the end it's about winning the game.

"Today with only one point after those 94 minutes, nobody can be happy. And above all, if you want to be fourth in the league, we should not lose points like the ones tonight."

United's wastefulness is costing the team and if things continue this way, they are bound to drop more points, which could derail their top-four ambitions.

