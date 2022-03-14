We need to change how we talk about Rangnick and Manchester United

Comedian Michael Spicer was talking about Manchester United in a performance. He neatly packaged the phenomenon in a skit, passionately circling the same phrase in various guises as a mirror to the club's punditry.

"This is Manchester United we’re talking!"

Spicer had mentioned how much is said about modern United, but the majority of it is meaningless and repetitive. It is a cycle of sheer wrath, screaming, and contempt, which makes for compelling TV and viral social media videos.

But it does little to move the dial on understanding where Manchester United are. Despite a flawed organizational set-up being the root cause of poor squad construction and the demand for more signings, the furore over 'This is Manchester United we're talking about!' is never-ending.

If Manchester United do not approach things differently, they will not be able to improve their recruitment, general strategy, or rebuild a culture of greatness.

They won't be able to compete on the pitch with Manchester City and Liverpool if they can't equal them off it, by putting in place a long-term, surgical framework.

Why Manchester United is now a meme

Manchester United's troubles have been unfairly attributed to Ralf Rangnick's management

This leads us to Ralf Rangnick. There has been an outpouring of snark directed towards the 63-year-old, which is both offensive and unjust. He may not be regarded as a managerial heavyweight in the same way that Pep Guardiola, Jurgen Klopp, or Antonio Conte are.

But the interim manager of Man United is one of the few elite brains capable of reshaping the club behind the scenes. Rangnick's 'consultancy role' is unclear, but it would be silly of John Murtough to dismiss his experience after spending so much time looking for it.

United's football director met with Rangnick on a regular basis to discuss recruitment, analytics, the academy, and medical systems before coming to the conclusion that the German was the right pick.

Murtough spent half a day at RB Leipzig's Cottaweg facility to obtain a thorough education. The German's ability to mold smart and effective methodologies - as shown in Hoffenheim, Salzburg, and Leipzig - is undeniably valued by the club's management.

But since 'this is Manchester United', why has the sporting director of Locomotive Moscow been appointed on a temporary basis?

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Some Manchester United players have ridiculed Ralf Rangnick's CV and are dissatisfied with his methods. Players have questioned why the club hired a coach who was working as a sporting director in Russia and are unimpressed with his background in Germany.



(Source: MEN) Some Manchester United players have ridiculed Ralf Rangnick's CV and are dissatisfied with his methods. Players have questioned why the club hired a coach who was working as a sporting director in Russia and are unimpressed with his background in Germany.(Source: MEN) 🚨 Some Manchester United players have ridiculed Ralf Rangnick's CV and are dissatisfied with his methods. Players have questioned why the club hired a coach who was working as a sporting director in Russia and are unimpressed with his background in Germany. (Source: MEN) https://t.co/NTQEiU8Uye

The opinions of these individuals are, of course, widely known. Rangnick is highly regarded by the managers we consider to be the best. Are they employees of his public relations firm?

The majority of the vitriol directed at him stems from his lack of administrative experience. Rangnick's last meaningful position in the hot seat came in 2011, after two transition spells in the Leipzig dugout.

He then paved the way for the appointments they really wanted and were ready to wait for (sound familiar?). Even if he was constructing a basis of success for those at the helm, it is reasonable to criticize his inert managerial years.

He was approached by AC Milan and Chelsea, as well as the fact that the legendary Dan Ashworth wanted him to be England manager appears to have been whitewashed out.

Rangnick was not hired as a permanent manager by Manchester United, but given the circumstances, he has supervised a remarkable improvement in the club's fundamental metrics.

He inherited Cristiano Ronaldo's conundrum, Varane's fitness issues, and a diseased dressing room with more self-serving leaks than in-match resilience.

Dominic Booth @DomBooth19



manchestereveningnews.co.uk/sport/football… Rangnick knows his stuff and his brand of ultra-honesty has been refreshing. Clear messages to the Glazers and underperforming players. He needs to be listened to. #mufc Rangnick knows his stuff and his brand of ultra-honesty has been refreshing. Clear messages to the Glazers and underperforming players. He needs to be listened to. #mufc manchestereveningnews.co.uk/sport/football…

Despite this, United have become more organized in and out of possession under Rangnick, with greater balance rather than reliance on the left flank.

A compact defensive formation and the true Jadon Sancho is beginning to emerge, with Anthony Elanga proving to be a revelation. Due to superior build-up sequences, chance creation has vastly increased, lowering Individual Moments FC billing.

There will be arguments that Manchester United haven't been tested against the top teams in the division, with the exception of City, who thrashed them.

The fact that they were outplayed by Wolves, Southampton, and Aston Villa, as well as humiliated by Watford and Young Boys earlier in the season, could have been a mental trick.

Overlooking the fact that Manchester United have been superior - albeit with some poor finishing - goes against all logic.

The thrashing by City merely confirmed what was already widely known about a mainly over-indulged squad, emphasizing why a total rethink of recruitment and strategy is required.

United's failure to bring in an elite manager

Rangnick is regarded highly by many people who understand the game

It is an understandable disappointment that United did not recruit Conte before Tottenham rushed in. But if United brought him in for the foreseeable future while they quietly worked to resolve operational issues, it wouldn't align.

According to club sources, a dual approach would not have worked and would have shifted the focus away from long-term adjustments.

The Red Devils have already generated a torrent of drama without the passionate outbursts seen by Conte at Spurs, and are sorely seeking stability.

Rangnick has handled chaos without much fuse

Rangnick has been in control of his temper

There have been suggestions that Ernesto Valverde should have been chosen ahead of Rangnick. But why would he accept a temporary position? He is not thought to be the best candidate for the job in the future.

Rangnick has firsthand knowledge of United's blunders and has been brutally honest in his press briefings. There have been no obvious retaliations to the dressing room leaks, with the manager opting to address any issues publicly when questioned by the media.

His knowledge and experience may be the catalyst for transforming the club into a more well-run organization that meticulously crafts a distinct playing identity and a distinct stylistic profile.

What United did after the interim period and implementing Rangnick's advice moving forward will be a true test of the Rangnick experiment.

The focus on management obscures a critical aspect that has to be monitored: the strength and efficiency of structural improvements. 'This is Manchester United', and breaking the cycle of pure wrath, shouting, and hatred will take a lot of intelligence, work, trust, and patience.

Edited by Akshay Saraswat