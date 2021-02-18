Manchester United ready to battle Liverpool for Leeds United winger – Reports

Manchester United and Liverpool’s famous rivalry has often transcended the football pitch, and the two giants could now ignite a war over one of Premier League’s most exciting wingers.

According to Caught Offside, the Reds Devils are interested in Leeds United winger Raphinha, who is already being monitored by Liverpool. Manchester United could use a little more imagination on the wings and believe that the Brazilian would be a perfect fit.

Raphinha joined Leeds United from Rennes at the start of the current season and has settled in quite well at Elland Road. The Brazilian has been a joy to watch on the pitch and has deservedly attracted interest from the big six of the Premier League.

Raphinha has been one of Marcelo Bielsa’s star performers and has already registered four goals and four assists in the Premier League. The Brazilian is a left-footed footballer who plays on the right wing, a combination that is desirable to both Manchester United and Liverpool.

Under his Argentinean manager, Raphinha has been allowed to express himself on the pitch. His outrageous skill to fool veteran defender Gary Cahill in Leed’s victory over Crystal Palace was all the proof one needed of the Brazilian’s ability.

Manchester United have missed the spark on the right wing and might be tempted to opt for Raphinha as an alternative to Jadon Sancho in the summer. Liverpool should also be aware of the fact that the Brazilian has all the attributes to flourish under Jurgen Klopp at Anfield.

Raphinha played with Bruno Fernandes during their one season together at Sporting. The two built a telepathic understanding during their time in Portugal that Manchester United could look to rekindle next season. Liverpool will also be looking to the Brazilians to reinforce their attack after a less than impressive defense of their Premier League trophy.

Leeds United might be reluctant to sell to either Manchester United or Liverpool

It is unclear whether Leeds United would be willing to sell to Manchester United, given the hostile rivalry between the two sides. Liverpool could also miss out on the player, depending on the Whites’ ambitions at the end of their first top-flight season in 16 years.

Having arrived at Elland Road for £17m, Raphinha has seen his stock rise with every passing game. However, the 24-year-old will be aware that the next step in his development will be to secure a transfer to a top European club, so a move to either Manchester United or Liverpool might be enticing for him.