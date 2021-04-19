Manchester United ready to pay Barcelona target’s release clause: Reports

Manchester United have turned their attention to a Barcelona target as they prepare to address the uncertainties surrounding the future of Paul Pogba.

According to Team Talk via the Daily Star, the Red Devils are willing to pay the release clause of Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez, who is also being monitored by the Catalans. Manchester United believe that the Barcelona target would be an ideal replacement for Pogba, who could still leave the club in the summer.

Saul rose through the ranks at Atletico Madrid and has amassed 329 senior appearances for the club so far, scoring 43 goals. He is an indispensable member of Diego Simeone’s side and has already played 33 games this season.

However, with Atletico Madrid facing financial constraints due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they might be forced to sell two of their top stars, including the Spaniard. Barcelona are long-term admirers, but Manchester United have also been linked with the player for quite a few summers.

The Red Devils are undergoing a rebuilding process under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and face a pivotal summer ahead. The Norwegian was previously eager to build his team around Pogba, but since that still looks uncertain, Manchester United have turned their attention to Saul. Because Barcelona and Bayern Munich are also keen to secure the services of the Spaniard, the Red Devils are even willing to pay his £43m release clause.

The Catalans are also planning for a crucial summer ahead as new president Joan Laporta prepares to get the club back to the top. However, the fact that Saul wants to play in the Premier League might put Barcelona on the back foot and tilt the tide in Manchester United’s favor.

The Barcelona target would be a perfect fit for Manchester United

Saul Niguez

Manchester United are expected to be in the market for a striker and a centre-back in the summer. However, with Pogba reportedly demanding a salary of £500,000 per week, the Red Devils might be willing to cut ties with the Frenchman, with Real Madrid, Barcelona, and Paris Saint-Germain linked to the player. Nemanja Matic could also be on the move this summer, which is why the interest in Saul makes sense.

Paul Pogba wants £500,000-a-week to sign a new deal with Manchester United, while Real Madrid, PSG and Juventus have also been told of his wage demands if they want to sign him. (Source: Star on Sunday) pic.twitter.com/U0gHYfJcaL — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) April 18, 2021

With the Spaniard entering the final year of his current contract, Atletico Madrid would be willing to sell him this summer. Saul will be a perfect fit for Solskjaer’s midfield next season, however, it remains to be seen whether Manchester United can leapfrog Barcelona to secure his services.