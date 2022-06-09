Manchester United Rebuild - 5 Economical transfer targets

Manchester United are looking to hit the reset button this summer under Erik ten Hag after a decade of underperformance and failed resurrections. Four trophies in nine years are the club's worst spell since the 1972-1982 decade. In that decade, the club had only managed to win one FA Cup, one Charity Shield and a Second Division title after relegation from the First Division the previous year.

Towards the end of a tumultuous 2021-22 season for Manchester United, interim manager Ralf Rangnick stressed the importance of a squad overhaul. Rangnick mentioned the need to sign at least 10 players to cover up the holes in the Manchester United squad as per a Sky Sports report from April. The club will be looking to sign players to make up for the exodus of players leaving through free agency or sale.

Here are 5 players Manchester United should look to sign at a bargain price to improve their squad ahead of next season:

#5 Christian Eriksen - Age 30 - Free Agent

Christian Eriksen's second-coming continues to be one of the most universally satisfying football stories over the last decade. After suffering a cardiac arrest during Denmark's opening match against Finland at Euro 2020, Eriksen returned to footballing action in the second half of the 2021-22 season with Brentford.

A goal and four assists in 11 appearances followed, as he managed to play the full 90 minutes in 10 out of 11 PL games. With his short-term contract up at the end of the season, he will be a target for many clubs around Europe. Manchester United should also monitor Eriksen, a proven world-class attacking midfielder with excellent attributes and an enviable character.

Eriksen would be the perfect cover for Bruno Fernandes in the CAM (Central Attacking Midfielder) role, especially after the departure of Juan Mata and Jesse Lingard. Manchester United can tap into Eriksen's wealth of Premier League experience gained at Tottenham Hotspur during the club's most successful period in the recent past under Mauricio Pochettino.

#4 Ibrahim Sangaré - Age 24 - PSV Eindhoven

Ibrahim Sangaré - 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar, Qualifier: Malawi v Cote d'Ivoire

Ibrahim Sangaré is an Ivorian defensive midfielder who plies his trade for PSV Eindhoven in the Dutch Eredivisie. He has been a standout performer for PSV since his move from Toulouse in 2020 for €7 million. His stats, according to WhoScored.com, include 3.3 tackles per game, 2.6 interceptions per game, 86.1 passing accuracy, and over 70 passes per game.

Manchester United have been looking for a solid defensive midfielder for the past two or three transfer windows. Sangaré will undoubtedly improve the Manchester United midfield yearning for a destroyer who can intercept, tackle and recycle possession when required. In the current market, Sangaré for €20-30 million (according to transfermarkt.com) could be a solid bargain.

#3 Alejandro Grimaldo - Age 26 - SL Benfica

Alejandro Grimaldo - Liverpool FC v SL Benfica Quarter Final Leg Two - UEFA Champions League

Alejandro Grimaldo was touted to be among the best up-and-coming left-backs in Europe. Although the former La Masia left-back's career has plateaued over the last couple of seasons, Grimaldo's 2021-22 season has been outstanding. With 10 goal contributions in 28 league appearances and an average rating of 7.03 over the season, Grimaldo made it to the 'Liga Portugal Team of the Year'.

According to WhoScored.com, Grimaldo's passing accuracy across the league season was 85% with two key passes per game, 1.7 tackles per game and 1.4 crosses per game. Grimaldo will be the perfect fit for Manchester United under Erik Ten Hag's attacking full-back philosophy. With his contract running down in 2023, Benfica might be forced to sell him for around €20 million this summer (as per Transfermarkt).

#2 Konrad Laimer - Age 25 - RB Leipzig

Konrad Laimer - SC Freiburg v RB Leipzig - DFB Cup Final 2021-22

Konrad Laimer is another member of the long list of players promoted to RB Leipzig by their sister club RB Salzburg. Laimer missed the majority of the 2020-21 season due to an ankle fracture. Returning after a long layoff, Laimer contributed four goals and four assists in 26 Bundesliga appearances in the 2021-22 season, also winning the DFB-Pokal.

Laimer would be a good signing for Manchester United as they are currently looking to strengthen their midfield. Laimer is a tough-tackling midfielder with the potency to make important professional fouls, who also has an eye for goals from long range. Manchester United will benefit from his effective ground passes and dribbling capabilities, which will help the team transition from defence to attack smoothly.

Laimer's versatility to play as an attacking central midfielder or even as a right-back will be useful to the Manchester United team, competing in four competitions throughout the 2022-23 season. With his contract expiring in 2023, he should be available for around €25-30 million (according to transfermarkt.com).

#1 Gonçalo Inácio - Age 20 - Sporting CP

Gonçalo Inácio (number 25) - Sporting CP v Borussia Dortmund: - UEFA Champions League 2021-22

Gonçalo Inácio was one of the star defenders of the Liga Portugal season in 2021-22, with an average rating of 7 (according to WhoScored.com). Since the beginning of the 2020-21 season, he has played 70 games, contributing to Sporting's first league title in 19 years in 2020-21. His passing accuracy of 90.9% with 76 passes per game and 4.4 long balls per game, makes him an attacking asset too.

Manchester United have been looking for a left-footed centre-back for quite a while. At 20 years of age, Inácio is a great prospect who can develop into a great ball-playing left-sided defender. Although he may not light up the Premier League immediately, an investment of around €23 million (as per Transfermarkt) is worth taking on one of the brightest young defenders in Europe.

