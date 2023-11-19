Manchester United receive Andre Onana injury update after he picked up knock in Cameroon's WC qualifier

Manchester United have been informed of the injury situation of goalkeeper Andre Onana, who copped a blow while playing for Cameroon against Mauritius. The former Inter Milan goalkeeper played 81 minutes of the game before he was substituted with an injury.

Onana reversed his decision to retire from international football after he joined Manchester United. The 27-year-old started his country's first game of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against minnows Mauritius, which they won 3-0.

Onana did not finish the match against Mauritius, and his national team have informed Manchester United that he will not play against Libya on Tuesday.

The Red Devils, meanwhile, wait anxiously to confirm if he will be available to face Everton when Premier League action returns next week.

The Cameroon Football Federation released a statement that revealed that he was not part of the delegation heading to Libya for the match against the North Africans.

"The Cameroonian Football Federation informs public opinion that the player Andre Onana, injured during the match against Mauritius on November 17, 2023 in Douala, is not part of the delegation of the Indomitable Lions currently in Benghazi," it said in a statement.

"Medical imaging carried out by doctors from the national selection revealed an affection at the pubic level. FECAFOOT wishes a speedy recovery abroad in Cameroon," it added.

Erik ten Hag will be keenly waiting for definitive results to be provided on the fitness of the goalkeeper, who joined the club in the summer. If Andre Onana fails to recover in time, second-choice goalkeeper Altay Bayindir will make his debut between the sticks for Manchester United.

Manchester United facing inevitable Andre Onana absence

Manchester United will be without Andre Onana at the turn of the year, as he will be with the Cameroonian contingent to the Africa Cup of Nations. The Red Devils will have to find a way to deal with his absence, as he could be away until February.

The Red Devils signed two goalkeepers, Onana and Bayindir, in the summer, but the Cameroonian is their proclaimed No.1. He is important to how the manager wants the team to play, and as a result, has played all of his side's matches this season.

There have been rumours of a potential return for David De Gea, who is without a club, on a short-term basis, to cover for Onana in that period. It is, however, widely expected that Turkiye international Bayindir will be fielded by the Red Devils in Onana's absence.