Manchester United receive boost in chase for £107M winger, Red Devils want midfield duo as Pogba replacement, and more Manchester United transfer news - 9 June 2018

Gareth Bale has been linked with a Manchester United move

Hello and welcome to the daily Manchester United transfer round-up - your one-stop shop for all the latest Manchester United transfer news and rumours!

The Red Devils are expected to complete a flurry of transfer deals in this window, given their attempts to renovate their current roster. With Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ed Woodward tasked with the challenge of steering the club back to its former glory, this transfer window is set to be the most crucial one since Sir Alex Ferguson stepped down as the manager.

On that note, let's have a look at the top stories featuring Manchester United in the rumour mill today.

Wayne Rooney backs Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's transfer plans

Rooney has approved Solskjaer's transfer policy

Former Manchester United superstar has backed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's transfer strategy this summer. With the Red Devils in the midst of one of their most important transfer windows in the recent times, the Norwegian is targetting young British players to improve an ailing squad instead of spending millions on established superstars.

And, the current DC United forward has given his nod of approval to his former Old Trafford teammate. When asked about United and their transfer plans while speaking to BBC Sport, Rooney said,

“The first thing Ole has to do is build the squad and I don't think bringing in one or two players for £100m is going to help the players already there."

"Ole's better spending £30-40million on players with potential and building the squad around those five or six players."

"You could bring in players in [Cristiano] Ronaldo, [Lionel] Messi, [Sergio] Ramos or [Gareth] Bale but it's going to cost you £350m and you'd get two years out of them and you've written that money off."

Manchester United have already launched their strategy in action, having signed 21-year-old Daniel James from Swansea City for £15m.

