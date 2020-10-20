Manchester United: Red Hot Fan Party with Denis Irwin

After hosting three successful virtual pre-match get togethers with the legendary duo of Dwight Yorke and Andrew Cole, Apollo Tyres is all set for the fourth edition! The events give fans a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to interact with their legends on a virtual platform. This time, the guest of the party is former Manchester United player and club legend Denis Irwin!

The loyal supporters of the club have shown immense love and support in the previous get togethers. The events hosted thousands of fans attending from 17 countries globally who did #GoTheDistance to unite and come together as one. The pre-match get togethers have a wide range of exciting activities for fans ranging from interactions, Q&As, live engagement activities, and contests. The events are one-of-a-kind experiences curated specially for the fans of the Red Devils to celebrate their passion for the club.

For the next event on 24th October 2020, Apollo is all set to welcome the legendary ‘Mr. Reliable’ – Denis Irwin. From seven Premier League title medals, two FA Cup titles, a League Cup title to the coveted UEFA Champions League trophy, and the European Cup, he has won it all! Denis was the first choice left-back for 12 years and is regarded by Sir Alex Ferguson himself as pound for pound, his greatest ever signing.

During the pre-match get together, fans will get to be a part of a host of fun activities, including the chance for select fans to talk to Denis in person, an AR photo booth, Q&As, etc.

If you’re not hyped enough yet, there’s more! Apollo Tyres is offering fans a chance to win exclusive merchandise. All one has to do is follow @ApolloXSports on Instagram and Twitter and participate in their pre-event contest.

Fans can register for the event here: https://bit.ly/3klfIUA

We are absolutely ready to #GoTheDistance with Apollo Tyres and celebrate the United way with Denis Irwin. Are you?

Save the Date

24 October

8:15-9:30 PM IST

Follow @ApolloXSports on Instagram and Twitter and stay tuned to know more.