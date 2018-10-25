×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Manchester United Referendum: Fans Vote on Jose Mourinho to Leave or Remain

Press Release
NEWS
News
874   //    25 Oct 2018, 14:49 IST

The Manchester United Referendum - Jose Mourinho In or Out?
The Manchester United Referendum - Jose Mourinho In or Out?

Fans flocked to Old Trafford to have their say on Jose Mourinho’s future as voting got underway in The Sportsman’s Manchester Referendum.

As the embattled gaffer scuffled on the Stamford Bridge touchline, supporters queued up at a polling station outside the ground looking to settle the once in a generation question of whether Mourinho should remain or leave as Manchester United manager.

The ballot – believed to be the first of its kind – is running throughout the pivotal week for The Special One as his side prepare to face Juventus at home in the Champions League on Tuesday night, shutting at midnight after the match against Everton at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Thousands of supporters have already made their voice heard, casting votes online and by post with early polling showing ‘leave’ ahead at 54%.

Speaking to The Sportsman from the booth outside the United Ground, a fan wearing a ‘Mourinho Out’ shirt said: “I’m a die-hard member of the Mourinho Out camp. He’s more than had his time here and the sooner he leaves and we strike a deal with Zidane the better.

"I’m confident the people will see sense and ignore the spin from the In side who blame everyone but the gaffer for our current dire situation.”

Just one fan present at the ground was willing to go on record as a Mourinho remain supporter. John Kelly, 39 of Manchester said: “It’s the board that needs to go not Jose. He’s one of the best managers in the world and with a bit more money and some time he can turn the corner.

"The out campaigners are getting vocal so I urge everyone who wants him to stay to come and show their support and make their voices heard.”

Harris Simpson of The Sportsman, the Manchester-based publisher behind the campaign, commented: “The Mourinho In/Out debate has never been more intense so we thought to settle it once and for all we needed to let the people have their say.

"Early signs suggest the Leave camp are just ahead and based on initial turnout this looks like it could be one of the biggest acts of football democracy in history.”

Latest voting as of 11.00 Wednesday morning.

- 55% Mourinho remain

- 45% Mourinho leave

- 15,672 votes cast.

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Jose Mourinho
Press Release
NEWS
3 players who may leave Manchester United if Jose...
RELATED STORY
Who should leave Manchester United? Paul Pogba or Jose...
RELATED STORY
Why Jose Mourinho must leave Manchester United
RELATED STORY
10 Manchester United players who could leave on free...
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons why Jose Mourinho should leave Manchester United
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Mourinho needs to leave Manchester United
RELATED STORY
Opinion: It is time for Jose Mourinho to leave Manchester...
RELATED STORY
How Jose Mourinho can get Manchester United back on track
RELATED STORY
Jose Mourinho: A hit or a flop at Manchester United?
RELATED STORY
Will Jose Mourinho get the chance to build a Manchester...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 10
27 Oct BRI WOL 07:30 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
27 Oct FUL AFC 07:30 PM Fulham vs AFC Bournemouth
27 Oct LIV CAR 07:30 PM Liverpool vs Cardiff City
27 Oct SOU NEW 07:30 PM Southampton vs Newcastle
27 Oct WAT HUD 07:30 PM Watford vs Huddersfield Town
27 Oct LEI WES 10:00 PM Leicester City vs West Ham
28 Oct BUR CHE 07:00 PM Burnley vs Chelsea
28 Oct CRY ARS 07:00 PM Crystal Palace vs Arsenal
28 Oct MAN EVE 09:30 PM Manchester United vs Everton
30 Oct TOT MAN 01:30 AM Tottenham vs Manchester City
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us