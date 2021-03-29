Manchester United reignite their interest in Barcelona ace - Reports

Manchester United are ready to resume their pursuit of Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele. The Red Devils have long been interested in signing the Frenchman and will reportedly try again in the summer.

Dembele has had his injury struggles at Barcelona but is still one of the top talents in world football. However, the Frenchman has managed to stay healthy for the majority of the season and has won back his place in Ronald Koeman's side.

According to Sport, Manchester United have remained in contact with Dembele's representatives and have come up with a strategy to bring the forward to Old Trafford in the future.

The Red Devils had their approach for Dembele rebuffed in the summer, as Barcelona did seem keen on parting ways with the Frenchman.

Manchester United are reportedly ready to make another bid to sign Dembele in the summer. However, the club are willing to wait until his Barcelona contract expires to make a move. Dembele signed a new contract last summer to keep him at Camp Nou until 2022.

Manchester United remain in contact with Ousmane Dembele and his family, and have told them their plan: the first part is that they are willing to offer Barcelona a transfer fee to sign him this summer, or they will wait, and sign him for free in the summer of 2022⚽️🔴 #MUFC pic.twitter.com/vpUCKMTdDv — Man Utd Corner (@ManUtdCorner7) March 28, 2021

United are hoping that Barcelona's financial situation will push them towards selling Dembele at the end of the season. The Blaugrana currently find themselves in a financial hole after accumulating massive amounts of debt due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Barcelona are preparing for a massive clearout this summer, and Manchester United are hoping to take advantage of the situation. However, club president Joan Laporta will reportedly make extending Dembele's contract a priority in the summer.

Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman will not sell Ousmane Dembele to Manchester United

Ronald Koeman has been impressed with Ousmane Dembele's improvement this season

Advertisement

Ronald Koeman now sees Dembele as an integral part of his Barcelona squad and is unwilling to sell the Frenchman in the summer. Koeman has deployed the Frenchman in a different role as part of a new 3-5-2 formation at the club.

Dembele has thrived in his new position so far, and his performances have done enough to convince Koeman to keep him at the club. If Manchester United want to sign the forward, they may have to make a significant offer for Barcelona to consider parting ways with Dembele.

(🌕) Dembele renewal situation:



• Club considers it an utmost priority

• Joan Laporta & Koeman both want him to renew

• The player feels comfortable in Barcelona

• If necessary, Laporta will get involved in the negotiations

• Juventus keeping an eye@ffpolo #Transfers 🇫🇷✍🏻 pic.twitter.com/YQsS5TDXY2 — Reshad Rahman ✆ (@HagridFCB) March 28, 2021

The Blaugrana paid €135 million to Borussia Dortmund back in 2017 to secure Dembele's services. The Catalan giants will likely ask for around the same figure if Manchester United make a bid to sign him in the summer.