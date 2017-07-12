Manchester United rub shoulders with The Rock and Hollywood stars
The Premier League giants had a proper taste of Hollywood after rubbing shoulders with some A-list celebrities on Tuesday.
Manchester United already rolled out the red carpet for star recruit Romelu Lukaku.
In Los Angeles for the International Champions Cup, United – including former player Bojan Djordjic – bumped into WWE-star-turned-actor Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson.
Standing almost two metres tall, The Rock would make a decent goalkeeper should David de Dea ever leave Old Trafford.
Walked out of my meeting at the hotel to a nice surprise. Good to meet some of the boys.#MUTOUR https://t.co/2skqrNNj8Y— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) July 12, 2017
You're welcome at Old Trafford any time!— Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 12, 2017
United midfielder Juan Mata was also snapped with award-winning actress Julia Roberts following training in the United States.
Roberts is a keen football fan, having been spotted at Old Trafford and Real Madrid's Santiago Bernabeu in recent months.
Manchester United kick-off their pre-season against MLS side LA Galaxy on July 15 before facing Real Salt Lake two days later.
United's ICC campaign gets underway with a Manchester derby on July 20, followed by fixtures against Real Madrid (July 23) and Barcelona (July 26).