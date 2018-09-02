Manchester United's 2012-13 Title Winning XI: Where Are They Now?

Ben Roberts FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 32.01K // 02 Sep 2018, 22:37 IST

Robin Van Persie celebrates United's goal against Manchester City in 2012.

Manchester United's 2012-13 Premier League campaign was to be their final season under the management of Sir Alex Ferguson. He was their manager for 26-and-a-half years, which made him the longest-serving manager of any English club.

Ferguson won 38 trophies with the Red Devils, and was the oldest manager (71) serving in the Premier League or the Football League at that time. He announced that he was set to retire from his position on 8th May 2013.

By the end of the season in April 2013, Manchester United had won the Premier League title yet again. This would make them the first side to ever win 20 English top-flight titles. And in the 21 seasons in the Premier League that were under Ferguson's reign, a total of 13 were won by United.

So, without further ado, let's take a look at Fergie's final team and see where they are now.

#1 David de Gea - Manchester United

Since arriving at Manchester United for a fee in the region of £22.5m in the summer of 2011, David de Gea has been firmly rooted in the Red Devils' set up.

The Spaniard was viewed by Ferguson as the ideal replacement for the aging Edwin Van der Sar, who was on the verge of retirement at the time, and he featured in a total of 29 Premier League games in his first season, earning 13 clean sheets.

Seven years on, De Gea is still at Old Trafford, despite the incessant gossip and speculation that surrounds him every time the transfer window opens. He has been linked with some of the best clubs in the world, yet has stayed loyal to United and now operates as well as ever under Jose Mourinho.

De Gea is still only 27-years-old, which means he's now entering the age bracket (27-31) for when goalkeepers are deemed to be in their prime, meaning that things are only expected to get better for the Spaniard as the years roll on.

